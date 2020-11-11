Wilton Woman’s Club invites community to spiritual evening

WILTON — With all the challenges this year has brought, the Wilton Woman’s Club is looking to pay it forward by offering to the community programs it would normally reserve for members only.

Coming up is an event it hopes will help people find “higher ground” from the “turbulent waters of the pandemic,” a press release said.

The club will offer at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, a virtual program intended to help viewers find inner peace and the wherewithal to face coming challenges.

Wilton psychotherapist Chausey Leebron will lead a guided meditation and teach skills based on the principals of spiritual psychology. She will also take questions on how to process challenges people may be facing.

Given the unsettled circumstances many people find themselves in, club members decided to open their fall program to the public, said Lori Buchanan, the coordinator for the Nov. 19 program.

“We do one evening event in November, for people who work during the day,” she said. Last year’s program was with a life coach. “We try to do something inspiring, something that makes you feel good, set a goal,” she said.

“There is a lot going now with the pandemic, winter, the holidays — we tossed around theater online, wine education, cookie decorating, but it kept coming back to an inspirational talk, meditation, something with good vibes for the winter and a shot of goodness.”

Buchanan met Leebron in town and after getting to know her suggested her as the club’s gues speaker.

“She does a lot of women’s inspirational programs,” Buchanan said, adding those planning to Zoom in should “grab a pad, a pencil and a candle, and be willing to be open and listen … it’s a spiritual meditation.”

Although the program is open to non-members, registration is required by visiting wiltonwomansclub.org.

To learn more about the speaker, visit chauseyleebron.com.