Wilton Street Fair is canceled this year

Crowds of shoppers braved the hot weather to check out last year's street fair on July 20.

The Wilton Street Fair and Sidewalk Sale, scheduled for July 18, has been canceled. The annual summer festival has been hosted for the past nine years by the Wilton Chamber of Commerce.

“The Chamber is of course disappointed that we have had to cancel one of our signature town events due to concerns over the COVID-19 situation, Chamber president Susan Goldman said. “We are hoping to promote a modified sidewalk sale event sometime this summer.”

Running along Old Ridgefield Road to Godfrey Place, the fair features shopping, dining, live music, and kids’ activities.

Each year the fair attracts hundreds, if not thousands, of visitors to Wilton Center where scores of vendors — retailers, businesses, artisans and local organizations — sit beneath their canopies along both sides of the road. They are joined by Wilton Library which presents its annual summer book sale.

An event for the whole family, there’s plenty of entertainment. Last year there was live music, face painting, a bouncy house, bubbles, mechanical animal rides, painted cookies and balloon animals. Entertainment also included yoga and karate demonstrations and Wilton police Officer Eric Patenaude put the department’s K9 Baso through his paces.