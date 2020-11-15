Wilton Singers holiday show tickets on sale Dec. 5

WILTON — It wouldn’t be the holiday season without the Wilton Singers’ annual concert, but with singing considered a coronavirus super spreading event, the show could not take place in its usual form as a sold-out dinner concert.

The group, however, came up with an alternative and “’Tis the Season: A Virtual Holiday Concert” will live stream on Friday, Dec. 18, at 8 p.m. It will remain available for ticket holders for two weeks, until New Year’s Eve.

“We are thrilled to offer this virtual concert as our way of helping our community members celebrate this holiday season,” said Kevin Cotellese, the group’s director.

“While we cannot offer the concert live, our group members have recorded their voices and we’ve assembled a beautiful virtual concert featuring some of the most beloved holiday songs.”

Among other classics, The Singers will perform the uplifting Dan Forrest arrangement of “O Come All Ye Faithful” along with an encore of “The First Nowell,” arranged especially for them last year by Matthew Culloton. The Singers premiered the carol in honor of their co-founders Jan and Ed MacEwen, who retired last year.

The Wilton High School Madrigals will also continue their tradition of performing a piece from their holiday set.

There are plenty of silver linings to this new format, according to member and concert producer Alison Wood.

“This opened so many new creative doors for our performance — costume changes, special guests, and utilizing the many talents of our members,” she said. “We’re so excited for people to see what we’ve put together.”

As a special bonus this year, the group is inviting everyone in the community — professional and non-professional singers alike — to join in and share their voices. Community members are encouraged to be part of the concert by participating in a virtual recording of the perennial classic “White Christmas” as the finale of their virtual concert on Dec. 18.

“Over the years, many attendees of our concerts have shared that they’d love to sing with us on stage,” Cotellese said. “As our way of giving back, we’re thrilled to invite community members who love to sing the chance to participate in our virtual concert with us.”

“We miss the connection with our audience so much and what better way to feel that togetherness than to have them join us,” Wood said.

The Singers will host an open Zoom rehearsal on Nov. 17 for anyone who wants to participate in the virtual choir. Family participation is welcome.

For “White Christmas,” participants will submit an audio track, which will be mixed and paired with a video of “community Christmas cards.” Participants may also submit a photo of themselves or their family to be part of the video. Details may be found at wiltonsingers.org.

Tickets for “’Tis the Season: Virtual Holiday Concert” go on sale Dec. 5 at wiltonsingers.org. The online concert premiere begins at 8 p.m. on Dec. 18 and will be available for ticket holders for the two weeks leading up to New Year's Day.

The Wilton Singers is a nonprofit organization that supports the Wilton High School choral program and helps foster an interest in choral singing within the community. Proceeds from their concerts support two scholarships that are presented each spring to graduating Wilton High School seniors who have demonstrated music leadership within the choral program at the school.