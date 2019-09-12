Wilton Senior Center events: Sept. 20-26

Fall prevention

Gigi Weiss, MSPT, director of rehabilitation from RVNA will discuss the risks and causes of falls, as well as balance and exercises to keep you steady and stable Monday, Sept. 23, at noon. Additionally, Weiss and team will perform individual assessments to help you understand your personal risk of falling and advice counter-measures to keep you safe.

According to the CDC, each year, more than one in four older adults aged 65 and older will fall. Among older Americans, falls are the number one cause of injuries and death from injury. This represents 29 million falls, 3 million emergency department (ED) visits, 800,000 hospitalizations, and 28,000 deaths.

Lunch will be served. RSVP to Stephanie at 203-834-6240.

Coming events

Friday, Sept. 20: 10, Feldenkrais with Cathy Paine; 11, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; noon, Bridge; 1, Intermediate Bridge with Michael Hess.

Monday Sept. 23 — 10, Flu Clinic with Visiting Nurse and Hospice; 10:30, Line Dancing with Beatriz Araujo; noon, Movie Monday, Fall Assessments with the RVNA; 1, Bridge; 1:30, Yoga with Emma Converse; 2:40, Strength Training.

Tuesday, Sept. 24: 9:45, Be Moved! with Phyllis Hirschfield; 11, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 12:10, Strength Training; 12:30, Mah Jongg; 12:30, Five Crowns; 1, Studio Knitting; 3, Stay at Home in Wilton Home Fire Prevention & Safety Tips.

Wednesday, Sept. 25: 10, Open Bridge with Mike Hess, 10:30, Tai Chi with Joe Alampi; 10:30, History of Mah Jongg; noon, Early Days of Radio, American Mah Jongg.

Thursday, Sept. 26: 10, Yoga with Denise O’Hearn; 11:10, Strength Training with Stephanie; noon, Lunch; 12:45, Bingo.