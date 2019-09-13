Wilton Scarecrow Fest returns for fall

The Scarecrow Fest returns to Wilton next month, just in time for Halloween. The Scarecrow Fest returns to Wilton next month, just in time for Halloween. Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Jeannette Ross / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Scarecrow Fest returns for fall 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the popular scarecrow fest this fall in Wilton Center.

In cooperation with Trackside Teen Center, the town, Parks and Recreation and Department of Public Works, the scarecrow fest will run from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.

Scarecrow kits may be purchased from the Chamber of Commerce at 86 Old Ridgefield Road, and online at wiltonchamber.com. Participants may also request a form by calling 203-762-0567 or emailing info@wiltonchamber.com.

The cost of the kit is $35 and includes the wooden post frame and hay to build the scarecrow.

Registration and payment must be received by the chamber by Saturday, Sept. 28. Kits may be picked up Oct. 3-4, at Trackside, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Finished scarecrows must be delivered to Trackside on Oct. 15 or 16 only, from 10 a.m. to 4p.m. The scarecrows will be put up in the center of town on Friday, Oct. 18, where they will remain through Oct. 31.

“We are pleased to present our Scarecrow Fest again this year … they really add to the fall festive spirit in town and help make the village come alive,” a statement from the chamber said. “The Scarecrow Fest enhances our Halloween Trick or Treating and Pumpkin Parade scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26.”

Along with the Scarecrow Fest, the town will once again sponsor a Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt starting the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 18. Forms will be available on the town website at wiltonct.org that afternoon.

From Oct. 18 to 25, participants can walk through town, search for the select items on the scarecrows, and record their findings on the form. Completed forms should be dropped in the designated box at Lang’s Pharmacy (28 Center Street) or Wilton True Value Hardware (21 River Road) by 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.

A prize drawing will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the gazebo on the Town Green at the start of the Pumpkin Parade. The first three forms pulled from the box will win Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificates. All winners will be notified by email or phone. Winners do not need to be present at the drawing.

For more information or to register, visit wiltonchamber.com, email info@wiltonchamber.com, or call the chamber office at 203-762-0567.