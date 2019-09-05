Wilton Rotary Club carnival is next weekend

The Wilton Rotary Club will sponsor its traditional family carnival from Sept. 13 to 15 at the corner of School Road and Route 7. The event benefits the club’s community improvement projects locally and internationally.

Carnival hours are:

Friday, Sept. 13, 6-10 p.m.

Saturday Sept. 14, Noon - 10 p.m.

Sunday Sept. 15, Noon - 5 p.m.

Staged by Tufano Amusements, the carnival will offer more than 14 rides for a variety of ages as well as multiple games of chance. Food options include Bubble and Brew serving specialty teas, bubble teas, espresso drinks and fresh baked goods and Pizza Planet.

Admission and parking are free. Wristbands for unlimited rides will be sold for $25 each for the following time slots: Friday 6-10 p.m., Saturday 12-5 p.m., Saturday 5-10 p.m., and Sunday 12-5 p.m. Individual ride tickets are also available. Rotarians will be manning the ticket booth and assisting with wristbands.

Rotary Club of Wilton is a service club of volunteers with a goal of providing support and funding for local community improvement projects, nonprofit agencies, youth leadership initiatives, international humanitarian programs, polio eradication worldwide, and high ethical standards in business.

The club has awarded more than $500,000 in grants and gifts to the Wilton community. The club meets every Friday for lunch at Rolling Hills Country Club. Information: president@wiltonrotaryclub.org.