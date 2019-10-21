Wilton Playshop presents The Lion in Winter

The cast of "The Lion in Winter" includes, standing from left, Kellen Schult, Sally Rose Zuckert, Patrick Kelly, John R. Smith Jr., and Tyler C. Small. Seated are John Bachelder and Deborah Carlson. The play opens Oct. 25 at the Wilton Playshop.

The Wilton Playshop presents an evening of sibling rivalry, adultery and dungeons when The Lion in Winter opens Friday, Oct. 25, at 8 p.m. Directed by Richard Mancini, the play will run through Nov. 9.

Although it takes place during Christmas of 1183, the story’s themes are as relevant today as they were then. The drama — with comic points — tells the story of the Plantagenet family, who are locked in a free-for-all of competing ambitions to inherit a kingdom.

There’s the question of marital fidelity. The queen, Eleanor of Aquitaine, who is the wealthiest woman in the world, has been kept in prison since raising an army against her husband, King Henry II. She has been let out for the holiday, only to come face to face with her husband’s mistress.

There’s the sibling rivalry as two of their sons, Prince John and Prince Richard — later to be known as Richard the Lionheart — vie for control of the kingdom, each with one parent on their side.

That is only the beginning of the scheming and conniving.

As Eleanor says, “Every family has its ups and downs,” and this royal family is no exception. Parental guidance is suggested for adult themes.

Performances:

Oct. 25, 26 at 8 p.m.

Nov. 1, 2, 8, and 9 at 8 p.m.

Nov. 3 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $30/adults, $25/seniors and students. They may be purchased at wiltonplayshop.org.