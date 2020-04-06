Wilton Playshop moves ‘Evita’ to October

The Wilton Playshop is postponing its performances of "Evita" to October.

WILTON — The Wilton Playshop has announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic it is postponing its upcoming performances of Evita, scheduled for May, to the fall.

Evita will be presented from Oct. 16 through Oct. 31. Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored on the new performance dates.

The Playshop is moving purchased seats to the corresponding show date in October. For example, specific seats purchased for the second Saturday in May (May 2), will be reserved for the second Saturday in October (Oct. 24)

Patricia Spugani, the Playshop’s box office manager, will email ticket holders to confirm their new date. Exchanges will be available if the new date is not convenient. If a change is required, email boxoffice@wiltonplayshop.org or call 203-762-7629 and leave a message.