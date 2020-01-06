Wilton Playshop holds auditions for ‘Evita’

The Wilton Playshop will hold auditions for its presentation of “Evita” on Feb. 2 and 3. The Wilton Playshop will hold auditions for its presentation of “Evita” on Feb. 2 and 3. Photo: / Photo: / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Playshop holds auditions for ‘Evita’ 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The Wilton Playshop will hold auditions for its spring performance of “Evita” on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 3 p.m., and Monday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. Callbacks will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 7 p.m.

Karen Morello will direct and provide the musical staging for this Tony-winning show. With musical direction by Zachary Kampler and choreography by Jackie DiDonato, the musical will run April 24 - May 9. Strong singers, dancers, and actors from ages 7 to 70 are encouraged to audition.

Evita charts the young and ambitious Eva Peron’s meteoric rise to the beloved first lady of her country. Set in Argentina between 1934 and 1952, the musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to, as wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Peron, the most powerful woman in Latin America, before her death from cancer at age 33.

The events in Evita’s life are presented in song and commented on by the show’s narrator, Che. Well-known numbers from Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical masterpiece include “Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina,” “Oh, What a Circus,” “Buenos Aires” and “Another Suitcase in Another Hall.”

For role descriptions, visit wiltonplayshop.org/auditions.