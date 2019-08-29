-
Shopper look through picture frames at last fall’s Minks to Sinks sale. In-home consignments begin in September for the sale in October. The sale will benefit the Family and Children’s Agency in Norwalk.
Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
Shopper look through picture frames at last fall’s Minks to Sinks sale. In-home consignments begin in September for the sale in October. The sale will benefit the Family and Children’s Agency in Norwalk.
Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
Shopper look through picture frames at last fall’s Minks to Sinks sale. In-home consignments begin in September for the sale in October. The sale will benefit the Family and Children’s Agency in Norwalk.
Photo: Erik Trautmann / Hearst Connecticut Media
Shopper look through picture frames at last fall’s Minks to Sinks sale. In-home consignments begin in September for the sale in October. The sale will benefit the Family and Children’s Agency in Norwalk.
In a few weeks, the tents for the fall Minks to Sinks sale will go up and donors and consignors are advised to get ready.
Minks to Sinks will offer in-home consigning for Wilton residents with more than 10 items to consign, excluding clothing. To set up an appointment, call 203-762-0520 before Sept. 16.
On-site consigning and donating will take place:
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Information: minkstosinks.org.