Wilton Library takes on a ‘Harvest of Hues’

WILTON — Seven area artists bring their talents to Wilton Library’s art exhibition, “A Harvest of Hues,” opening with a free reception on Friday, Nov. 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The artists represent an array of styles, subjects and media choices that will be featured in more than 65 paintings throughout the library. They are Drew Lambert of Wilton; Ridgefielders Randi Jane Davis, Trish Wend and Cynthia Mullins; Dennis Stevens of Norwalk; and Westporters Kelly Rossetti and Susan Acker Yun, who is formerly from Wilton.

“Just like the variety of colors that punctuate our autumn, this group of artists represents an abundance of shades, styles and subjects we’ll be seeing in this exhibition,” said Ed MacEwen, the library’s art chair. “They came to the library through various ways and we’re delighted to bring them all together for this year-end exhibition.”

The artists, who hail from around the region, have varied backgrounds and come to this exhibition with their own stories.

Despite working as an engineer for 10 years, Randi Jane Davis’s passion is painting. She has traveled to Cambodia where she spent time teaching the children of outlying villages. A member of numerous art establishments and organizations, she has won several awards in juried exhibitions.

Drew Lambert was born in Framingham, Mass., and grew up working with his hands. He learned woodworking from his father and grandfathers, and was instantly drawn to building things out of found materials, old wood, and antiques, which he continues to do to this day. He attended Dartmouth College, where he spent as much time building furniture—much of it sculptural and using found materials—as he did studying. After graduation, he relocated to New York and started painting. He moved to Wilton in 2015 with his wife and two dogs.

Cynthia Mullins enjoys painting a range of subjects including florals, landscapes and the Merritt Parkway. Her creative roots run deep, as she is the great, great granddaughter and great, great grandniece of renowned Hudson Valley River School painters Aaron Draper Shattuck and Samuel Colman.

Kelly Rossetti is an abstract and figurative painter who works primarily in acrylic and oil. She most recently received an award of excellence for painting at the Juried 2019 Westport Fine Arts Festival and is represented by multiple fine galleries.

Born in Iowa, Dennis Stevens is the son of a sheep shearer and housewife. He graduated from Drake University with a major in art, minor in advertising. He held art director/creative director positions at LOOK Magazine, Lennen and Newell Pacific, Needham Harper and Steers, Doyle Dane Bernbach and Young and Rubicam. He has lived in Iowa, Texas, Alaska, Hawaii, Chicago and New York.

Trish Wend is originally from Belgium and has always loved to draw and paint, but was encouraged to be more practical and earned a B.S. in psychology at Northwestern University. She worked as a writer and ultimately ran her own public relations and marketing company. She took up painting when she needed it to relieve stress. Her paintings have been in local and national shows.

Susan Acker Yun is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology with a degree in textile design and worked in the industry for some time. She has lived in Connecticut since 1976 in Wilton and recently in Westport. She has studied at the Ridgefield Guild and for five years studied with artists from New York City and Silvermine Art Center.

The exhibition runs through Jan. 2. A majority of the works will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. The Wilton Bulletin in the media sponsor for the art exhibition.

The library is at 137 Old Ridgefield Road. For information, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334.