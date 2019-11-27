Wilton Library’s holiday book sale kicks off Dec. 5

The library’s annual Holiday Book Sale gets underway today beginning at noon and runs during regular library hours through Dec. 29. The sale features bargains on books for all ages, DVDs, CDs and holiday ephemera. Book Cellar elves replenish the stock regularly.

All of the sales directly support the library.

Stroll on in

The library takes part in the annual Wilton Holiday Stroll, on Friday, Dec. 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Shoppers will find a respite from the cold with a warm fire and refreshments.

While guests are at the library, they can donate to the library’s collections through the “Giving Tree” and “Giving Gelt.” As mentioned above, the Holiday Book Sale is a place to shop along with the art exhibition. The “How Sweet It Is In Wilton” Gingerbread Contest will be on full display for people to vote for their favorite entry.

Santa also will be in the house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. if the weather is inclement.

Musical Saturday for kids

Rockin’ Rhythms is on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. for children ages 2 to 5 with their caregivers. Ray will play many different instruments and the kids will interact with him and his varied repertoire. The program is sponsored by the Arthur J. Wall Scholarship Fund.

Also on Saturday, from 3 to 4 p.m., children ages 4 and up with their caregivers can enjoy Norwalk Symphony Orchestra (Not) Just for Kids: Ring in the Season — Timpani. Musicians from the orchestra demonstrate their instruments, play for the children, and answer questions in an hour-long presentation. Children get to try their hands at the instruments.

Registration is required for both programs.

Holiday fun for kids

Children in grades K through 3 can learn about the Festival of Lights in Hanukkah Hoopla: Stories and Fun on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids will hear stories and make a fun, festive craft. Registration is suggested.

On Thursday, Dec. 12, kids in grades 3 through 5 can enjoy Book Folded Christmas Tree for Kids, from 4 to 5 p.m. They’ll create their own Christmas trees to take home while listening to the classic, The Night Before Christmas. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to join and participate as well. Registration is required.

Coming up the following week, Dreidel Days on Tuesday, Dec. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. brings Rabbi Rachel Bearman to the library with a drop-in, interactive Hanukkah program in which everyone gets to learn, plan and celebrate the Hanukkah season.

Teens and the holidays

Gingerbread House Decorating for Teens takes place on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Teens in grades 6 through 9 decorate their own gingerbread houses with an assortment of candy, cookies and frosting while listening to holiday tunes. Everything is supplied by the library thanks to the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund.

Space is limited and registration is required.

Book and a movie

Wilton Library Readers have a special treat this month with Wilton Library Readers — Book-to-Movie, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from noon to 2:30 p.m. Professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar discusses Short Cuts by Raymond Carver, followed by a showing of the movie.

Participants are reminded to bring lunches; beverages will be provided.

Advance registration is suggested.

Quick talk

SCORE of Fairfield County, Wilton Library and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce present a seminar, Creating an Effective Elevator Speech, on Thursday, Dec. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. The program will help business people develop effective “elevator speeches” to complement marketing programs and enhance business opportunities. Presenter Peter Engstrom will show attendees how to test the viability of a business idea before going all in. Participants will learn about the four key elements of an effective elevator speech, how to sharpen it and build a brand for their businesses.

Engstrom is the founder and former COO of SCHMERSAL USA and Steute Meditech. He has been helping small and medium-size industrial firms increase their marketing effectiveness and grow sales since 1981. He also serves as an adjunct professor at Sacred Heart’s College of Business.

See more program and speaker details at SCORE’s registration link. Registration is required. There is no charge. To register, visit fairfieldcounty.score.org or call SCORE at 203-831-0065. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.