Wilton Library presents Art & Text show

Reasonable Request by Marian Wulffleff will be part of the Art & Text exhibition at Wilton Library, opening Oct. 11. Reasonable Request by Marian Wulffleff will be part of the Art & Text exhibition at Wilton Library, opening Oct. 11. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Library presents Art & Text show 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Wilton Library’s October art exhibition, “Art & Text,” opens with a free reception on Friday, Oct. 11, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The concept of this exhibition — Art & Text — was borne out of Art Spaces in Fairfield County Libraries, a consortium of 13 libraries that offer curated visual art exhibitions, of which Wilton Library is one.

The featured artists in Wilton Library’s exhibition are Peggy Dembicer of Avon; Charles Herbstreith, Ed MacEwen and Marian Wulffleff of Wilton; Nancy Moore of Ridgefield; Erin Nazzaro of Redding; Eileen Panepinto and Liz Ward of Weston; Bonnie Sailer of Newtown; and Jean Tock of Carmel, N.Y.

In addition, works by the following artists represented by Rhonda Brown and Tom Grotta of browngrotta arts in Wilton will also be shown: Dona Anderson of Washington state, Kate Hunt of Montana, Naomi Kobayashi and Toshio Sekiji of Japan, Judy Mulford and Sylvia Seventy of California, Dana Romeis of St. Louis, and the late Ed Rossbach.

Browngrotta arts represents museum-quality contemporary artworks from the US and abroad.

Along with Wilton Library, other libraries curating their own 2019 Art & Text exhibitions are Bethel Library, Cyrenius H. Booth Library, Fairfield Public Library, Ferguson Library, New Canaan Library, Norwalk Public Library, Pequot Library, Plumb Memorial Library, Ridgefield Library, Stratford Library, The Westport Library, and Weston Public Library.

Wilton Library’s exhibition runs through Thursday, Nov. 7. A majority of the more than 70 works will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor.

Wilton Library is at 137 Old Ridgefield Road. For information, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334.