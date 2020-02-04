Wilton Library heats up with new art show

WILTON — Brian Walker and Nancy C. Woodward, both Wilton residents, will join fellow artists in a new exhibition at Wilton Library — “The Art of Firing Circuits Studios” — opening Friday, Feb. 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The show will feature more than 70 pieces by 11 artists from Firing Circuits Studios in Norwalk. Joining Walker and Woodward are Cecilia Fradet, Valerie Rovins, Mark Schiff and Marc Zaref of Norwalk; Mari Gyorgyey of Stamford; Cate Leach of Darien; and Westporters Lydia Larson, Emily Hamilton Laux, and Claudia Mengel. The reception is free and open to the public.

Artists from the studio have exhibited at Wilton Library before, and Ed MacEwen, art chair for the library, said, “Firing Circuits Studios is such a strong cadre of artists that I couldn’t wait to have them show their artwork at Wilton Library again. We have some returning artists and new ones have joined the collection for our community to see.”

Brian Walker has a diverse background in professional cartooning and cartoon scholarship. He is a founder and former director of the Museum of Cartoon Art, where he worked from 1974 to 1992. Since 1984, he has been part of the creative team that produces the comic strips, Beetle Bailey and Hi and Lois. He has written, edited or contributed to 45 books on cartoon art, including the definitive history, “The Comics - The Complete Collection,” as well as numerous exhibition catalogs and magazine articles. He is the founder and chairman of the Connecticut Chapter of the National Cartoonists Society.

Nancy C. Woodward is an award-winning photographer and mixed media artist. Her shadow portraits, colorful trees and ethereal landscapes depict unique views of the natural world. Nancy photographs moments when the natural world appears changed. She experiments with different color palettes, papers, fibers, mediums and surfaces to bring new realms into view.

The exhibition runs through Thursday, Feb. 27. Most of the works are available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. Wilton Library is at 137 Old Ridgefield Road. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor for the exhibition. For information and directions, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334.