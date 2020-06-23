Wilton Library gets everyone reading this summer

Andrea Szabo, Wilton Children's Library manager, delivers an animated story time on the library's YouTube channel, WiltonLibraryStreams, just one of the many pre-recorded and virtual programs for children, teens and adults. The library has kicked off its summer reading programs for community members of all ages.

WILTON — If there’s one thing people can still do in light of the COVID-19 pandemic it’s read — at the beach, at the park on a blanket, in the backyard, wherever.

Be it a “real” book, an e-book or audiobook, Wilton Library is getting everyone involved in reading this summer with its three programs for children, teens and now adults. Registration for all the programs is accessed on the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org through their respective Wandoo Reader registration pages.

The Children’s Library program kicked off on June 11 with “Imagine Your Story — Summer Library Adventure 2020” for kids in pre-K through sixth grade. Registration is ongoing through Aug. 28. This year is a special focus on reading and providing ideas for fun, educational activities for the whole family. Children will log their reading by keeping track of the minutes engaged with books, e-books, e-audiobooks, magazines and other online reading. The reading portion of the program will use the Read and Bead reward system similar to last year. Each 20 minutes will equal one bead for a necklace. Surprise prizes will be distributed through the library’s drive-thru window on Godfrey Place after July 1.

In addition to the reading portion of the program, there will have challenges for children to complete will pop up on Mondays and Thursdays. Children will have all summer to complete them for special beads, brag tags and other small prizes.

Along with all of this, the Children’s Library staff is planning virtual interactive programs that include animals, crafts, and fun entertainment. One such program is “Virtual Cartooning Class with Rick Stromoski” on Tuesday, June 30, from 3 to 4 p.m. Details can be found on the library’s website by clicking on “Children,” then “Summer Reading” in the drop-down menu.

All of the virtual programs require advance registration so that Zoom links can be emailed. Pre-recorded and live story times for the little ones are also part of the summer’s virtual programming. Any questions may be directed to Andrea Szabo at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Teens

The teen summer reading program, “A Universe of Stories,” begins Monday, June 29, for kids entering grades six through 12 and runs through Aug. 16.

Susan Lauricella, teen services and Maker Space manager, said of the teens and tweens program, “It’s really simple. All you need are a good book and a watch, clock or phone to keep track of the time you spend reading.”

Kids then update their Wandoo profiles with the book titles and minutes read. For every 180 minutes, the reader gets a ticket to be applied to that week’s drawing. Every week there will be a drawing for a $10 Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificate. The more kids read, the better their chances of winning. At the end of the summer, all the tickets will be entered into a drawing for a $100 Wilton Chamber gift certificate.

In addition to the reading challenge, numerous virtual programs are planned for teens and tweens with craft, STEM, and college essay writing activities all summer long. Registration for “A Universe of Stories” and teen virtual events can be found on the library’s website by click “Teen” and then scrolling to “Teen Summer Reading” on the drop-down menu. The program is supported by the John and Pat Curran Teen Fund. Questions may be emailed to slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Adults

Children and teens are not the only ones having fun this summer. This year, “Beach Party Bingo with Books,” is being offered for adults from June 29 through Aug. 16. The premise is to have fun with the “bingo style” card on the library’s website.

Carolyn Benjamin, technical services manager, said of the new program, “We’re encouraging our adults to go outside their comfort zones and pick some suggestions from the bingo card. It’s just a fun way to find entertaining books that might get them outside their usual familiar groove.”

The reader gets one ticket for each book entered in their reading log. Posting of reviews on the reading program page also gets readers more tickets. At the end of the summer, two $25 Wilton Chamber gift certificates, courtesy of Fairfield County Bank, will be mailed to two drawing winners.

To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on “Books,” then scroll to Beach Party Bingo Summer Reading on the drop-down menu. Questions may be sent to cbenjamin@wiltonlibrary.org.