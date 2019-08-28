Wilton Library exhibits paintings on silk

Field of Poppies, a work on silk by Ronda Lanzi, will be among the items on display at Wilton Library beginning Friday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m.

Wilton Library provides a canvas for a display by the New York Metro chapter of Silk Painters, with a show opening on Friday, Sept. 6, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Their works represent a variety of styles, media and subject matter choices all created on silk.

The artists are Ronda Lanzi of Wilton; Gloria Lanza-Bajon, Suzanne Punch, PJ Cobbs, and Johanna Tiemann of New York City; Lydia Bang, Linda Parker, Susan Grant, Sissi Siska, and Christine Cusmano and Jim Cusmano of New Jersey; and Calice Fyffe of Catskill, N.Y.

According to the organization’s website, Silk Painters International exists “to establish silk painting as a recognized art form by encouraging and promoting the collecting, displaying, and production of silk art at the highest level.”

The reception is free and open to the public.

Information: 203-762-3950 or www.wiltonlibrary.org.