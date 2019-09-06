Wilton Library book sale offers new selections

Wilton Library volunteers prepare for the Awesome Autumn Book Sale that will take place Sept. 21-24, 2019 at the library in Wilton, Conn. Wilton Library volunteers prepare for the Awesome Autumn Book Sale that will take place Sept. 21-24, 2019 at the library in Wilton, Conn. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Library book sale offers new selections 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

After a huge spring book sale that cleaned out Wilton Library’s Book Cellar, that space is full again as volunteers cull, clean and categorize new selections that will be offered at the Awesome Autumn Book Sale fundraiser, taking place Saturday, Sept. 21, through Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Early buying begins from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday with a $5 admission fee; free admission begins:

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

All items are half-price on Monday and shoppers can go home with a full bag — provided by the library — for $5 on Tuesday.

Readers of all ages and interests will be served by this sale, from tots to teens in the Brubeck Room; to a full Book Cellar featuring a large assortment of bestsellers, fiction and nonfiction, histories, biographies, wellness, cookbooks, art and photography books, religion, sports, travel, and science fiction.

There are gently used, new, collectible and rare books, CDs and DVDs. Everything is new since the April book sale. All proceeds benefit the library at 137 Old Ridgefield Road.