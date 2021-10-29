Wilton Library: Story times, Halloween crafts, Mozart for children

During the fall season, the Children’s Library continues to offer different story times for children ages six months to five years, either in person or on Zoom. The in-person programs are “Ready to Read Story Time” for children’s four- and five-year olds, on Tuesdays, Nov. 2, Nov. 9, Nov. 16, and Nov. 23, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. and “Indoor Story Time,” for two- to four-year olds and their caregivers on Wednesdays, Nov. 3, Nov. 10, and Nov. 17, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Attendees should bring blankets to reserve spaces for the in-person story times. Masks must be worn at all times by adults and children. Space is limited in order to maintain social distancing. Registration is required for each session. Masked walk-ins will be welcomed if space allows. The two Zoom programs are “Zooming Family Story Time” for children ages two to four years, and their caregivers, on Wednesdays, Nov. 10, and Nov. 17, from 9:30 to 10 a.m., and “Mother Goose on the Loose,” for children ages six months to two years, on Thursdays, Nov. 4, Nov. 11, the Veterans Day holiday, and Nov. 18, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Zoom invitation links will be sent to registrants before the programs begin. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to see the details and to register for all story times.

Halloween crafts for kids

Children, who are in the third grade, and up were invited to a fun virtual Halloween arts and crafts session. “Make a Halloween Snow Globe” on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 5 p.m. The Zoom program showed children how to make scary or funny Halloween Snow Globes with mason jars. An email was sent out when registrants can come, and pick up their crafts materials. They needed some liquid glue, and water. The Zoom program link was sent out on the day of the program. Registration required. Question could be directed to Wilton Library staff member Lesley Keogh at lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Poetry lecture series

Judson Scruton returns to the library’s Brubeck Room for a four week literature seminar taking readers through selected works by poets Robert Hayden, and Mona Van Duyn. The first session of “Poetic Voices in Their Times: The Poetry of Robert Hayden and Mona Van Duyn” takes place on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Robert Hayden was a major Black poet, who was often denigrated by the literary establishment because he wrote in more traditional, classical poetic forms. Mona Van Duyn won all the major poetic prizes but was often dismissed as writing about suburban female subject matter. Both poets deserve far more recognition and study. Their poems are accessible yet filled with surprising insight. Advance registration is required. Those who register for the first session will automatically be registered for all four sessions. The lecture series is made possible with the support of the Literary Series in Memory of a former longime Wilton resident, Amy Quigley. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register, and see more information.

Teen writers meet

Teens in the seventh grade through the twelfth grade, who love to write are invited to join “Teen Writers Group Write-In” on Thursday, Nov. 4, from 5 to 6 p.m. in the library’s Brubeck Room. Writers can work on a National Novel Writing Project or any other creative project. There will also be timed writing sprints and prompts provided to get creativity flowing. Registration is required. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register and see more information.

Mozart for children

Children are invited to a fun music presentation by the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra in the library’s Brubeck Room. The “Norwalk Symphony Orchestra - (Not) Just for Kids - Meet Mr. Mozart: Strings” program takes place on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 3 to 4 p.m. Children will be introduced to the string section of the orchestra, and the instruments of the violin, viola, cello, and bass. Children will also explore the works of composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. He began composing when he was five years old. The Norwalk Symphony Orhestra’s November concert features Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5, Symphony No. 40, and the music composition Eine Kleine Nachtmusik composition. The program is designed for children ages four years, and up, and their caregivers. Registration is required for each person attending, and masks must be worn by all people, amid the coronavirus pandemic. To register visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Zentangle fun

Children, who love to draw or doodle will enjoy “Children’s Zooming Zentangle Fun” on Monday, Nov. 8 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Using a few simple steps and techniques, children will learn how to create intricate artwork in a fun, and relaxing atmosphere. Children will learn different tangles, and the class works equally well for first-timers, and those who have more experience. For children, who are in the third grade through the sixth grade. Register all attendees. Participants will be contacted to pick up supplies a few days before the program. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register and see more information.

The library’s book donation bins have re-opened. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information, and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the library’s Digital Library, or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, call 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing, or using the Digital Library, email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.