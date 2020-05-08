Wilton Library Lines: story times, knitting, business webinar

May virtual story times

As flowers pop up with the arrival of May, so too do the library’s virtual and prerecorded story times for children of all ages. Tomorrow, May 8, children ages 4 and up are invited to an interactive story time with Wilton firefighters in the virtual program Fire Fighter Story Time Live, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Anyone with questions may contact Andrea Szabo at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org. The firefighters will be reading on Fridays through May 29.

Baby Story Time Live also takes place on Friday, May 8, from 11 to 11:40 a.m., via Zoom. Miss Amy treats babies and their caregivers to an interactive program with stories, songs, rhymes and more. Questions may be sent to Amy at alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org. Baby Story Times also will continue on Fridays through May 29.

Big Kid Story Time Live with Miss Andrea is on Mondays, May 11 and 18, from 3 to 3:30 p.m. for children ages 4 to 6 years old. These also are held as Zoom gatherings. One more live story time is on Thursdays in May, with Bedtime Story Time for children ages 4 and up at 7 p.m.

All of the virtual Zoom story times require advance registration by visiting www.wiltonlibrary.org. Registrants will receive the Zoom link through emails prior to the programs.

The prerecorded story times on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings are for children ages 1 through 4 years old and are available on the library’s YouTube Channel, “WiltonLibraryStreams” or by visiting the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org and clicking on Children’s Remote Services. Story Time with Miss Amy is on Tuesdays in May at 10:15 a.m.; Wednesdays Story Time with Miss Andrea begins at 11 a.m., and on Thursdays, Mrs. Keogh delights children ages 6 months to 2 years with Mother Goose on the Loose beginning at 11 a.m.

A virtual knit one, purl two

The Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters is going strong and will meet again on Monday, May 11 and 18, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The drop-in Zoom session is for crafters of all skill levels to knit, chat and brag about their own projects. Register at www.wiltonlibrary.org to receive the Zoom link. Please feel free to email any questions to Carolyn Benjamin at cbenjamin@wiltonlibrary.org.

A kids’ gab-fest about books

The “What’s Up” Book Club meets virtually on Tuesdays, May 5, 12, 19 and 26, from 3 to 3:45 p.m. for kids in grades 2 to 4. Everyone will have a chance to talk about one or two books they have read recently. The librarian also will share a book or two. By the end of the program, kids will have ideas for new books to read.

Registration is required so that a Zoom link may be sent. When registering, please write the title of the book or books that will be shared. Questions can be sent to Andrea Szabo at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Book group gathers online

Wilton Library Readers book group is back this month on Wednesday, May 13, from noon to 1:30 with a discussion of Sula by Toni Morrison. Professional book group leader Susan Boyar leads the virtual chat.

Space is limited to allow for interactive discussions and therefore registration is required. It is recommended that participants create their own Zoom accounts. Questions may be emailed to Karen Zeibak at kzeibak@wiltonlibrary.org.

The final SCORE

The last part of the four-part series in the free SCORE Webinar: Business Series for Creative Professionals is Thursday, May 14, from noon to 1 p.m. In this final session hosted by Wilton Library, SCORE Fairfield County, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce, Cliff Ennico presents “Trademarks for Creatives.”

Advance registration is required at www.wiltonlibrary.org to receive the Zoom link. The media sponsor is The Wilton Bulletin.

Fees waived and due dates extended

Following local and state guidelines and directives, the library remains closed as does the book returns bin. Patrons are asked to hold onto the materials they have checked out until the library is able to re-open the bin. All items have been automatically renewed and no late fees will be accruing.

Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information about and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334 and leave a message.