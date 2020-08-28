Wilton Library Lines: stories, doodling

Wilton Library offers numerous stories for little ones. Wilton Library offers numerous stories for little ones. Photo: Lynn Dey Photo: Lynn Dey Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Library Lines: stories, doodling 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Story times for littles

Story Time with Miss Amy presents a new online video on the library’s YouTube channel, WiltonLibraryStreams, every Tuesday, beginning Sept. 1, at 10:15 a.m., for children ages 1-4. Missed dates are not a problem because the videos reside on the channel for everyone to view when the time is good for them.

Mother Goose on the Loose begins for an eight-week virtual session Thursdays, Sept. 17 through Nov. 5, from 11 to 11:30 a.m., for children ages six months to two years and their caregivers. Registration is required and space is limited. The first 12 registrants will fill the roster for all eight sessions. Registrants will receive an email link to the Zoom meeting the morning of the program. For more details, email Mrs. Keogh at lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org.

Police Officer Story Time Live is Thursday, Sept. 10, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and up can join a Wilton police officer for an interactive story time on Zoom.

After a summer hiatus, Ready Readers Live! returns for kids ages 4-6, Mondays, Sept. 14 and 21, from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. via Zoom. The kids will hear two stories and have some chat time with the librarian. Registration is required and space is limited. Registrants will receive an email link to the Zoom meeting shortly before the program. There are no Ready Reader sessions on Sept. 7 or 28.

Questions may be emailed to aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org. Live story times require registration so that the Zoom links may be emailed to participants in advance.

Book group returns virtually

The Wilton Library Readers book group begins this new season with a discussion of “Disappearing Earth” by Julia Phillips Wednesday, Sept. 9, from noon to 1:30 p.m. Using Zoom, professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar will lead the group.

Copies are available in book, eBook, and eAudiobook formats and may be reserved through the catalog. Physical books may be reserved and then picked up at the drive-thru window once the patron is notified by text, email or phone.

Space is limited and registration is required. Participants must have a Zoom account. An email link will be provided to all registrants a few days before the meeting. The October and November sessions are posted on the website. Visit wiltonlibrary.org to register and click on Books, Book Programs, then Wilton Library Readers to see these additional titles and registration. Questions may be emailed to kzeibak@wiltonlibrary.org.

A whole lot of hoopla

The Children’s Library has rescheduled Live with Hoopla!, for Saturday, Sept. 12, from 2 to 2:30 p.m. This virtual program was postponed after storm Isaias came to town.

BringtheHoopla provides programming for children of all ages by using the hoop as a form of play, exercise, and learning. The interactive program on Zoom is for kids in grades K and up.

A Zoom link will be emailed shortly before the start of the program. Registration is required in order to receive the link.Questions may be sent to aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Creative doodling

The library has been running creative Zentangle art workshops by Amy Lilien-Harper, from the Children’s Library. Amy is a certified Zentangle instructor who guides everyone from beginners to experienced doodlers through this meditative art form. She uses simple steps to teach participants how to create beautiful patterns. For anyone who has missed these sessions, Amy has created 17 Zentangle tutorials that are on the library’s YouTube channel, WiltonLibraryStreams.

Amy methodically takes people through the history, suggests what tools might best be used for Zentangle art, and then creates a new pattern in each video. The next Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy will be Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Registration is required for the live class so that a Zoom link may be sent via email. Questions may be sent to Amy at alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org.

Bach to Brubeck videos

For those who were not able to attend either or both of the virtual sessions presented by Dr. Gil Harel and Chris Brubeck, the program Bach to Brubeck — Counterpoint, Rhythm and Improvisation is now on the library’s YouTube channel, WiltonLibraryStreams.

In the two videos, Gil and Chris discuss the relationship between the music of the great composer and instrumentalist Johann Sebastian Bach and that of jazz legend Dave Brubeck, mixing academic presentation with anecdotal reflection.

For any questions related to accessing the videos, email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.

Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email techref@wiltonlibrary.org.