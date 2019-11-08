Wilton Library Lines — paying for college, building gingerbread houses

Two entries from last year's "How Sweet It Is In Wilton" Gingerbread Contest at Wilton Library. The contest is back and prospective entrants can get tips from Tina Duncan, one of last year's winners.

Paying for college

In a one-hour workshop, How to Pay for College, on Monday, Nov. 11, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., college students and their parents will hear some encouraging strategies. Attendees will learn about which colleges offer the best financial aid packages, how to avoid mistakes on the FAFSA and CSS profile, how students can receive more free money and less loans, why private universities can cost less than a state school, and how families of all income levels may be eligible for financial aid.

The program is presented by Sean Flynn, a financial adviser and certified college planning specialist. Sean will be joined by Sean Martin, director of aid for Connecticut College. Registration is suggested.

Gingerbread decorating tips

Just in time for the library’s second annual “How Sweet It Is in Wilton” Gingerbread House Contest, people will be able to get some tips from an expert. In the program, Gingerbread Winner Tells All: Tips & Techniques, Tina Duncan, one of last year’s winners, will show attendees assembly tips, frosting hints and decorating techniques on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The program is for ages 18 and up. Materials will be provided by the library. The small class size helps with hands-on learning. Registration is required. There is no fee. Visit the library’s website for details on this year’s contest.

JFK Jr. discussed

Author Steven M. Gillon visits the library on Tuesday, Nov. 12, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss his book, America’s Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy, Jr. In the book, noted historian and The New York Times bestselling author Gillon covers the highs, the lows, and the surprising incidents, viewpoints, and relationships that John never discussed publicly, revealing the full story behind JFK Jr.’s complicated and rich life. A Q&A will follow the talk.

Steven M. Gillon is the scholar-in-residence at the History Channel and a professor of history at the University of Oklahoma.

For details, visit the library’s registration link. There is no charge. Registration is highly recommended. Book signing and purchase will be available courtesy of Elm Street Books, New Canaan.

Raising mindful kids

Speaker Donna Volpitta, Ed.D., makes the science of the brain easy to understand in The Resilience Formula: Giving Kids Roots & Wings, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. or 7 to 8:30 p.m.

In this interactive session, Volpitta discusses her Resilient Mindset Model that helps parents appreciate how the brain responds to challenges and provides them with tools to raise emotionally healthy, resilient kids who make mindful and informed choices. This event is for parents with children of all ages and for students in middle school and up.

Visit the library’s registration link for speaker details. The program is co-sponsored by Wilton Library, Wilton Youth Services, SPED*NET Wilton, and Wilton Kiwanis. The evening program is a repeat of the morning session.

Honoring Alzheimer’s month

An informational panel discussion on Alzheimer’s takes place at the library on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. In this National Alzheimer's Awareness Month discussion, a group of experts will talk about the medical implications of Alzheimer’s, communication strategies, legal and financial planning, and family dynamics.

The panelists are Alan Radin, M.D., internist, deriatrician; Danielle Ramos: director of community relations, National Healthcare; Robin Roscillo, elder support services; Lynda Lee Arnold, attorney; Czepiga Daly Pope LLC; Dick Helstein, caregiver. The panel is moderated by Shanon Jordan, southwestern regional director, Alzheimer’s Association, Connecticut Chapter.

The program is co-sponsored by the library and the Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Registration is recommended.

To register for library programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.