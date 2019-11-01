Wilton Library Lines — flu shots, music for kids, turkey centerpieces

Staying well this winter

Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County visits Wilton Library on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for its Flu Shot Clinic. The vaccines are available for anyone age 4 and up; children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by guardians.

The shots can be billed directly to Aetna, Anthem, Connecticare, Harvard Pilgrim, Multi Plan, Wellcare or Medicare Part B, or the $50 charge can be paid for by cash or check. The $70 high dose vaccine is recommended for people 65 or older. This shot also can be billed directly to the insurance plans mentioned above or paid for in cash or by check.

No appointments are needed. People are handled on a first-come, first-served, no waiting basis and they are reminded to please wear sleeves that roll up easily. For more information, call the Flu Info-line at 203-762-8958, ext. 444.

Music, music and more music for kids

Kids ages 2 through 5 and their caregivers can enjoy a rocking good time with Rockin’ Rhythms on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. This program is designed for preschool kids to develop an appreciation for music of all kinds. Ray, of Jay and Ray fame, uses guitars, percussion, ukuleles and more, while performing traditional, popular and original music.

Rockin’ Rhythms sessions also are on Mondays, from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m. through Dec. 16. Registration is required for each Rockin’ Rhythms session. The programs are sponsored by the Arthur J. Wall Scholarship Fund. Also, on Saturday, Nov. 2, children ages 4 and up and their families can enjoy the sounds of string instruments in “America and Friends,” the program provided by the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra (Not) Just for Kids, from 3 to 4 p.m. Members of the orchestra will play short pieces and at the end of the performance, the children will be able to touch beginning level instruments. Registration is required.

Psych testing scores discussed

Psychological and psycho-educational testing, including IQ, achievement, memory, executive functioning, social communication, and development are discussed by licensed clinical psychologist Caley Schwartz, Ph.D., in The Scoop on Psych Testing 2: What Do All Those Numbers Really Mean?, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon.

Dr. Schwartz earned a doctorate in clinical psychology from the University of Miami and completed a two-year Fellowship at the Yale Child Study Center, where she received generalist and autism-specific training.

See the library’s registration link for speaker and program details. The program is co-sponsored by SPED*NET Wilton and the library. Registration is recommended.

Holiday crafting

The library’s crafters in Innovation Station have a unique Thanksgiving centerpiece idea just in time for the holiday. People will be transforming old books into a turkey, in the program, Turkey Book Centerpiece, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon. Crafters must be 18 and over. Space is limited and registration is required. There is a $5 non-refundable materials fee, payable in advance.

Story time for adults

People are invited to an informal evening celebrating the oral storytelling tradition with Story-Sharing Circle, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Participants are asked to bring a prepared story to tell or they may just come to listen.

All are welcome, experienced storytellers and newbies alike. Registration is suggested. There is no charge.

College plans

College counselor, Priyanka Shingala of Let’s Talk College helps students and their parents sort through questions in the program, College Timeline: What to Do and When, on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Priyanka provides advice on important items and a timeline for the ninth through twelfth grade years. The program is designed for eighth grade through high school students and their parents. Registration is required.

Mother/daughter time

Laurie Newkirk and her mother Marlou Newkirk had their issues rise to the point that 12 years ago Laurie co-founded a website, motherrr.com (with 3 Rs) that focuses on healing this dynamic relationship. In the program, From Tension to Tenderness: Healing the Mother/Adult Daughter Relationship, on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Laurie & Marlou will share how they healed their relationship and will discuss strategies that have helped them and others. Topics will include handling criticism, advice giving, boundaries, humor, and finding forgiveness.

See the library’s registration link for speaker and program details. Registration is suggested.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.