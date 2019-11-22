Wilton Library Lines — firefighters, movies, gingerbread!

The gingerbread house contest sponsored by Wilton Library and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce is coming up. Drop-off dates are Dec. 1-2.

Fun for kids this weekend

The library has some fun programs for kids this weekend beginning with Get Fired Up About Reading with a Firefighter!, on Friday, Nov. 22, from 10:15 to 11 a.m. Children of all ages will meet, greet and read with a Wilton firefighter. This is a drop-in session with no registration and no fee.

Kids ages 2-5 with their caregivers get to rock out with Rockin’ Rhythms on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. Ray of Jay and Ray brings a variety of instruments for the kids to hear and plays a repertoire of songs from traditional, popular and original music. Registration is required. The program is made possible by the Arthur J. Wall Scholarship Fund.

On Sunday, Nov. 24, from 1 to 4:30 p.m., kids of all ages can Make a Thanksgiving Centerpiece. This drop in craft is available all afternoon with materials and instructions supplied by the library.

Safe driving

AARP Driver Safety Class on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is designed especially for drivers age 50 and older.

This course covers the normal changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging. It provides practical techniques on how to adjust to these changes, along with learning to operate vehicles more safely in today’s increasingly challenging driving environment. There are no written or driving tests — classroom only.

Cost is $15 for AARP members; $20 for nonmembers, payable in cash or check at the start of class. Registration is required.

Seniors gather

This month’s Senior Center Book Discussion takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to noon with a discussion of Katherine Anne Porter’s Pulitzer Prize-winning short novel, “Noon Wine.” The group will be led by Ray Rauth.

The novel is essentially a Greek tragedy set in a shabby, down-at-the-heel farm in Texas.

This group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month through May, excluding December.

For details or to register, call 203-834-6240. The group meets at Comstock Community Center, 180 School Road, Wilton.

Craving nighttime crafting

Night Time Knitters are meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. to knit, purl, chat, share ideas and give away tips while working on their own projects. The group will continue to meet on Tuesdays, Dec. 3, 10 and 17, from 6:15 to 8 p.m. These are all drop-in sessions.

Kids movies after Turkey Day

The library will be showing two movies on Friday, Nov. 29 for kids of all ages. Toy Story 4, will be screened from 10:15 a.m. to noon. The afternoon movie is the live-action Aladdin, being shown from 2 to 4 p.m.

No registration is needed, however parents/caregivers must remain with children under age 8, and stay in the building for children under age 12.

Gingerbread House contest

Wilton Library and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce invite individuals, families, groups, organizations and businesses to submit gingerbread or other edible models of Wilton houses or buildings to be put on display in the library for the “How Sweet It Is in Wilton” Gingerbread House Contest.

Drop-off dates for the creations are Sunday, Dec. 1, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Entries will be judged in two age groups by prominent community members. The groups are 12 and under; and ages 13 to adult.

This year, in conjunction with Wilton Library’s 125th anniversary, the contest is celebrating the past, present and future of Wilton. Participants are encouraged to create an edible model of a house, building, public space or any other aspect of Wilton to represent the town’s past, present and imagined future. Winners will be judged in three categories — most whimsical, best historical Wilton place, and most visionary design of a Wilton place.

From Dec. 3-16, visitors to the library also may vote for their favorite models. Winners will be announced Dec. 18, at 4 p.m. Winning submissions including the Community Favorite will be awarded Wilton Chamber gift certificates courtesy of Fairfield County Bank. Entries will remain on display through Dec. 22.

Full details guidelines, entry forms and helpful links are available at wiltonlibrary.org.

A bounty of cookbooks

The library’s Cookbook Extravaganza offers cookbooks for sale during regular library hours in the gallery, through Thanksgiving.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.