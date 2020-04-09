Wilton Library Lines: emails, links, genealogy, DIY

I’m writing in a different style this week and providing information to you directly, rather than in a “news format” voice. Because I feel I’ll be giving you directions on how to do things in our new online lives, I thought the third person, passive voice was just a bit too impersonal. I hope you enjoy the rest of your reading and take us up on some of our Wilton Library offerings that the staff is working on for you to use/enjoy in the comfort of your homes.

Sign up for library’s emails

To start, I would like to invite you to join in on the great information that’s coming out of the library in emails three times a week. These emails provide links to our Digital Library, introduce you to new digital titles we may be offering, and invite you into a world of self-discovery using our lynda.com tutorials or our extensive library databases. To join our mailing list, please visit the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on “Join The Week Ahead mailing list.” What you may have missed in earlier emails is a selection of new e-cookbooks, links to walking paths on the town’s website and “shout-outs” to some of the museums in our Museum Pass Program, such as Beardsley Zoo with its zoo-cam, and more.

Website has new links

When you visit our website, you may notice that our homepage also has adapted to our new digital lives. We have streamlined ways for you to gain access to information that matters to you. Whether it’s updated info on COVID-19 from reliable local, state and federal resources, ways to find e-books, movies, TV shows and music, or finding places to go on virtual tours now that you are spending time at home, we have made it simple from our homepage. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click away.

More time for genealogy

We have good news! For the next month, Ancestry.com will be available to you from home. The library's subscription allows free access to unparalleled genealogical information from the United States and the United Kingdom. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.com and click on Popular Resources, then select Ancestry.com. This will take you to the Ancestry Remove Access page where all you need is your Wilton Library card. If you are a non-Wilton resident, please check with your hometown library for these services. It’s all relative.

Projects R Us

This newfound time at home has provided some opportunities to get to those projects around the house. The library has a collection of “Dummies” e-books that may help you become more inspired to do whatever it is you want to do. From “Organizing for Dummies” to “Gardening Basics,” from writing Wordpress blogs to “Organizing Finances,” the library has you covered. Simply download the Libby by Overdrive app or visit the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org, click on Digital Library then scroll to “eBooks, eAudiobooks, etc.” to get to further instructions and FAQs. You will need your current Wilton Library card. You may call 203-762-6334 to update your card, get a new one, or find out your bar code number.

New ways to hold holds

You may be finding that you are now in that wonderful place where you’ve selected so many new e-books that the books are stacking up on your “virtual nightstand.” Now you can choose to have your held item delivered at a later date. This way, you remain first in line while you finish your current books. When you receive an email that your held item is ready, you simply go into OverDrive or the Libby app to change the delivery date within three days of receiving the email. For more information, please visit or click: https://help.overdrive.com/en-us/2265.htm. If you have any questions, please email our reference staff at reference@wiltonlibrary.org.

You may be having a slightly different problem using the online catalog. You have heard about a great title you want to read when the library reopens, but you don’t want to place a large number of holds on books that you will have to manage later on. You don’t have to worry about remembering titles if you add them to a Saved List in the online catalog. After you sign in with your account, click on Search and find the title you want. On the right-hand side at the bottom of the buttons, click on “Add to List” and [New List]. This brings you to a “Create New Saved Title List” form to name your new list: for example, “Titles for Later.” You can manage this list in your “My Account” page on the left-hand side.

Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.