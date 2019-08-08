Wilton Library Lines — crafts, bath bombs, finding time, wizarding

Donald Wetmore is holding a seminar at Wilton Library geared to help business hours get more time out of their work day.

Children’s summer activities

The Children’s Library summer reading activities are winding down, but there still is time to get in on the fun. In Crafty Monday Mornings, on Aug. 12, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., kids entering grades 1 and up will make bouquets of summer flowers. In this workshop, kids will learn how to make sunflowers, peonies and other types of flowers then they will tie them into a bunch. Registration is required.

The STEM Monday Afternoons session, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., has kids in grades 2 and up making their own kaleidoscopes to bring home. Registration is required.

The final Wonderful Wednesdays program on Aug. 14 brings Gemology to kids in grades K and up, from 3 to 4 p.m. This is a jam-packed multi-media presentation on rocks and minerals with lots of audience participation. Kids try out an amazing dig where they will dig, find, keep and take home a collection of gems and minerals. Registration is required. The Amadeo Family supports the STEM Monday Afternoons and the Gemology programs.

The final Movie Theater Thursdays sessions on Aug. 15 treat kids to Ralph Breaks the Internet, from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse, from 2 to 4 p.m. The movies are drop-in with no registration required. Caregivers must stay with children under 8 and remain in the building for children between 8 and 12.

Teens bomb out

Nod Hill Soaps is coming to the library for a fun session in which teens learn the secret of making fizzy bath bombs. In Bath Bombs with Nod Hill Soaps on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 3 to 5 p.m., teens and tweens entering grades 6 through 12 will make bath bombs.

There is a $5 fee to hold the student’s place. Registration is required by calling 203-762-6342.

Thanks is extended to the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund for covering the remainder of the workshop costs.

Wellness group get-together

Post-treatment breast cancer survivors are invited to join the Breast Cancer Survivors’ Support Group on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Nina Marino, LCSW, leads this monthly support group. Marino was the clinical director for 15 years of the former Breast Cancer Survival Center and is a breast cancer survivor.

There is no charge. Registration is encouraged. For more information, email Nina at Cancersurvival2@aol.com.

Finding two hours

SCORE of Fairfield County, Wilton Library, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce present How You Can Get A Twenty-Six Hour Day-For Real!, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. This seminar will show how small business owners can get more done in both their work and home lives by working smarter, not harder — leveraging their time for increased personal productivity.

Speaker Don Wetmore is a certified executive coach and the author of eight books including Beat the Clock, Organizing Your Life, and The Productivity Handbook.

The seminar is free, but registration is required. To register, visit fairfieldcounty.score.org or call SCORE at 203-831-0065. Doors open and check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor.

Wizarding school

The Children’s Library Wizard Camp is set for Tuesday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This fundraiser, commemorating 22 years of Harry Potter, is for children entering grades 3 through 5.

The kids will be sorted into four houses and attend a variety of magical classes and activities. They will search for magical artifacts guarded by fearsome creatures; learn about the Science of Divinations from Professor Trelawney and more.

Children must bring their own lunches, but snacks and beverages will be provided. Advance registration is required in person; the donation is $50 per child. For details, call 203-762-6336. Space is limited so parents are encouraged to sign up their kids today.

Summer Show continues

The library’s Wilton Artists’ Summer Show continues throughout the library through Thursday, Aug. 29. People are invited to stroll through the library and take in the artistic talents of their friends and neighbors.

There was a flurry of activity at the end of last month, so art lovers are encouraged to make their selections sooner rather than later if they are intending to purchase any of the artwork. A portion of the proceeds from the sales benefits the library.

To register for programs, visit wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.