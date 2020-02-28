Wilton Library Lines: brain exercises, scavenger hunt, book giveaway

Wilton Library will give away 200 copies of "Tales of the Jazz Age" by F. Scott Fitzgerald as part of its Wilton Reads program on March 3. Wilton Library will give away 200 copies of "Tales of the Jazz Age" by F. Scott Fitzgerald as part of its Wilton Reads program on March 3. Photo: Janet Crystal / Wilton Library Photo: Janet Crystal / Wilton Library Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Library Lines: brain exercises, scavenger hunt, book giveaway 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Exercising the student brain

Dr. Douglas DeMassa will discuss the effects of exercise on the brain in the program The Exercise Rx: How Movement Transforms Your Child’s Brain, on Monday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to noon. Dr. Demassa will discuss how physical activity can help students improve attention, endurance, short-term memory skills, impulse control, time-on-task, visual tracking, balance, coordination, and self-confidence.

Dr. DeMassa is a doctor of chiropractic with a bachelor’s of science in sports biology, a master’s of science in human nutrition, more than 300 hours of post-graduate education in chiropractic neurology, and a post-doctoral qualification in the treatment of ADHD, learning disabilities, and behavioral disorders.

All parents and educators are welcome. The program is co-sponsored by Wilton Library and SPED*NET Wilton. See the library’s website for speaker details. Registration is recommended.

Scavenger hunt

Read Across America Scavenger Hunt is planned as a drop-in activity in the Children’s Library on Monday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Children of all ages will enjoy an interactive scavenger hunt where they go on a quest for the cover images of 10 books about diversity.

Kids can stop by the Children’s Library Reference Desk and get the flyer that will help them find all the books about diversity images concealed around the Children’s Library. If a child finds them all, they can win a cool sticker. There is no registration.

Wilton Reads book giveaway

The community is coming together to read F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Tales of the Jazz Age for the library’s Wilton Reads 2020 selection. To encourage readership and kick off the event, 200 paperback copies of Tales of the Jazz Age will be distributed to members of the community free of charge courtesy of Fairfield County Bank. The book giveaway is on a first-come, first-served basis on Tuesday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, and again that evening, from 6:30 to 7:30. Various programs designed around the central theme will be announced shortly.

Wilton Reads 2020 is in collaboration with the Wilton School District. For more information about what the students will be experiencing, visit wiltonps.org.

Ancient Greek myth explored

The library brings together two favorite lecturers — Judson Scruton and Gerald Weiss — for an eight-week literature seminar series entitled Orpheus: Metamorphose of a Myth Thursday mornings, beginning Thursday, March 12 through April 30, from 10:30 to noon.

This teaching tag-team will combine their talents to cover an ancient Greek myth juxtaposed against several more modern poets. The story of Orpheus and Eurydice is perhaps the ultimate tragic love story as well as a deep exploration of the powers and limitations of music and, by extension, of imaginative arts.

Poetry packets will be available at the circulation desk one week before the seminar begins. There is no charge for the program. This seminar is made possible with the support of the Literary Series in Memory of Amy Quigley. Advance registration is required. Please see the library’s registration link for speaker details.

A little Bit of coding

Children in first and second grade can join the fun with Ozobot Bit, the creative coding robot. On Thursday, March 5, from 4:15 to 5 p.m., children can join Bit the Creative Coding Robot: Expedition to Mars. Kids will group together in teams to complete this interactive coding game. The object is to get each robot to Mars before the other teams and the time runs out. Children will have the chance to play multiple times, as this is a fast-paced fun coding game. Registration is required.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs, the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.