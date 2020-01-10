Wilton Library Lines — art, storytimes, vaping, jazz

In the Heat of the Day by Wilton artist Rama Ramaswami, will be among the works of art featured in the exhibition "Winter Interlude."

Art exhibition opens

“Winter Interlude,” the January art exhibition opens Friday, Jan. 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Visitors to the library will find respite from the cold and get to take in the colors, visions and styles of nine area artists.

The Wilton artists are Dawn Dahl, Gini Fischer, Dorothy Hyde, Trish Nelson, Rama Ramaswami, and Robert Tortorella. They are joined by artists from surrounding towns with Frank Bordonaro, Norwalk; Bobbi Eike Mullen, Weston/Georgetown; and Dick Rauh, Westport (formerly Wilton). Their more than 70 works represent a wide variety of styles, media and subject matter choices.

The exhibition runs through Jan. 30. Most of the works will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. Friday’s reception is free and open to the public. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor.

Safe driving for seniors

The AARP Driver Safety Class is a course designed especially for drivers age 50 and older on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This single session, four-hour course covers the normal changes in vision, hearing and reaction time associated with aging and provides practical techniques on how to adjust to these changes. There are no written or driving tests; classroom only.

For details, visit the library’s website. The program is $15 for AARP members; $20 for nonmembers by cash or check only. Registration is required.

Reading to Rover

ROAR’s (Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue) Therapy Dog Program brings a therapy dog to be read to by children in the Tales to Tails program on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 11 a.m. to noon. This session is for children who read independently.

There is no program charge; registration is required.

De-stressing teens

Mid-term exams are almost here and it is a time that is very stressful for teens, added to the everyday pressures of social media, peer competition and society expectations. The library is offering help with its Mindfulness for Teens, Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2 to 3 p.m.

With practice, mindfulness helps with clarity and focus in life, while allowing kids to experience more peace, calm and acceptance towards oneself, others and life in general.

The program is for teens in grades 7 through 12 and it is sponsored by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund. Registration is required.

Storytimes begin

Children from babies to age 5 have their storytimes starting up this week as follows: Books for Babies, Wednesdays, Jan. 15 through March 18, 11 to 11:30 a.m.; Wonderful Ones and Twos, Wednesdays, Jan. 15 through March 18, from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.; Terrific Tales for Twos and Threes, Tuesdays, Jan. 14 through March 17, from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.; and Ready Readers for ages 4 and 5, Mondays, Jan. 13 through March 16, from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. These are all drop-in storytimes and children must be with their adults.

Mother Goose on the Loose is a themed storytime on Thursdays, Jan. 16 through March 19, from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. or 11 to 11:30 a.m., for children ages 6 months to 2 years with their caregivers. To create a small, consistent group experience, this program uses a lottery system for registration.

Registration forms are available in the Children’s Library through Jan. 13. Patrons will be notified via email if they receive a spot.

Hot topic: vaping

Elizabeth Jorgensen, CADC, will discuss the short-term and long-term effects of vaping, nicotine, and marijuana use in the program, Vaping: What You Need to Know, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

In this interactive workshop, participants will learn vital information about vaping/JUULing, including what the most popular devices look like and how they are used; the connection between addiction and underlying mental health issues such as anxiety; current research on the risks of vaping, including its potential to serve as a gateway to alcohol, opioid or THC abuse; and how to talk with teens and intervene, if necessary.

The program is co-sponsored by Wilton Library, Wilton Youth Services, and Newport Academy. See the library’s website for details and registration. Registration is recommended.

All that is jazz

In the 13th year of the collaboration between Wilton Library and the Wilton Historical Society, the scholarly lecture series will focus on the theme of “Jazzed Up: The History of Jazz in America” in a five-part series. The series begins with Dave Brubeck’s son, Darius, on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. giving an overview of the panorama of Dave’s life in music over several decades.

With 2020 being the centennial celebration of Dave, the title of his talk is “Dave Brubeck: Twentieth Century American.” The moderator is Steve Hudspeth. The series is sponsored by the Charles Schwab Corporation. The media sponsor is The Wilton Bulletin.

The remaining lectures will take place on four Sundays, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.: Jan. 26 at Wilton Library — Jazz, Civil Rights, and Social Justice — Dr. Gil Harel, Naugatuck Valley Community College; Feb. 9 at Wilton Library — Seriously Satchmo: The Importance of Louis Armstrong, The Early Years — Chris Coulter; March 8 at the Wilton Historical Society — The Harlem Renaissance: Connections and Creativity - Reggie Quinerly; and April 5 at the Wilton Historical Society — Women in Jazz: Past, Present, Future — Brenda Earle Stokes.

An informal reception follows each of the talks. There is no charge but donations are welcome. Registration is required. See the library’s website for details.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.