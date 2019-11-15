Wilton Library Lines — art, storytelling, hard drive destruction

The Harvest of Hues show at Wilton Library runs from Nov. 15, 2019 through Jan. 2, 2020. The Harvest of Hues show at Wilton Library runs from Nov. 15, 2019 through Jan. 2, 2020. Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library Photo: Contributed Photo / Wilton Library Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Library Lines — art, storytelling, hard drive destruction 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Lots of color

The opening reception for the art exhibition, “A Harvest of Hues,” featuring 7 local artists is Friday, Nov. 15, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Featured artists include Randi Jane Davis, Ridgefield; Drew Lambert, Wilton; Cynthia Mullins, Ridgefield; Kelly Rossetti, Westport; Dennis Stevens, Norwalk; Trish Wend, Ridgefield; and Susan Acker Yun, Westport, formerly Wilton. Their works represent a wide variety of styles, media and subject matter choices.

The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibition runs through Jan. 2. A majority of the works will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor.

Destroyed hard drives benefit robotics

Wilton Library’s Robotics Team, Singularity Technology, is holding its Destroy Your Hard Drive fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This recycling effort is different from others in that the kids on the team will take apart the computers rather than people having to do that at home, and then bring in their hard drives. People can wait while the kids hack up the components, or just drop and go.

The fundraiser helps the kids with their various meets throughout the state as they strive to win in the FIRST competitions. The minimum donation is $20 per computer. Receipts will be provided.

Animals and habits

Animals prepare for winter in a variety of ways. Some animals migrate, some get new fur coats, some hibernate and some store food to last through the winter. Children will learn about these habits in the program, Animals That Hibernate, on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 2 to 3 p.m.

Children of all ages will explore the ways in which different animals prepare for the challenges of the winter season while meeting Animal Ambassadors such as a rabbit, an African bullfrog, and an axolotl.

The program is supported by the Amadeo Family. Registration is required.

Weir Farm artist exhibition

November brings Brian Mustari to the Weir Farm Artist-in-Residence program with an exhibition at the library on Monday, Nov. 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. At Weir Farm, Brian draws from life using graphite/charcoal and ink wash in various studies of the fundamentals as an exercise for increasing his ability to depict what he sees in two dimensions. He also plans to carve one small head out of wood each day; the latter part of the day he will reserve for delving into his painting, exploring and refining his current process.

For details, visit the library’s registration link. The program is co-sponsored by Weir Farm Art Center and Weir Farm National Historic Site and presented by the library. There is no charge. Registration is suggested.

Storytelling for families and more

Experience an evening celebrating the art of oral storytelling in the program, Tellabration! An Evening of Storytelling for All, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Stories from different cultures — some funny, some thoughtful, and some even a bit creepy — will be shared. The talents of Wilton Library’s librarians along with local professional storytellers will be in full view. There will be something for everyone, grades 2 through adult.

Registration is recommended.

Babysitters wanted

Kids ages 11 to 15 are invited to a two-part workshop, Red Cross Babysitting Training on Thursday, Nov. 21 and Friday, Nov. 22, from 2 to 5 p.m. The workshop is conducted by a certified Red Cross Babysitter Trainer and upon completion of the course, students will receive a Red Cross Babysitting certificate.

The cost is $75, which includes the course text, first aid pack, LED flashlight, and drawstring bag. Registration and payment are required in advance. Payment can be made online or in person with a check made out to Wilton Library with “Babysitting” written on the memo line. A spot is not confirmed until payment is made.

For more information, call 203-762-6342.

Business plans clinic

SCORE of Fairfield County, Wilton Library, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce and United Rentals present a seminar, Planning and Promoting Your Business: Business Canvas Clinic for Business Owners, on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. The seminar will show business owners how to test the viability of their business ideas before going all in.

Speaker Bill Schloth has been investing in, managing, buying and selling start-up and emerging businesses for over 25 years.

Free, but registration is required. Visit fairfieldcounty.score.org or call SCORE at 203-831-0065 to register. Check-in begins at 5:30. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.