Wilton Library Lines: Zoom, census, book suggestions

Open online 24/7

Following state-mandated guidelines, Wilton Library’s building will remain closed, but the library is open online and it is flourishing. Library staff are busy curating suggestions of great reads, movies, and TV shows using all of the digital resources available to patrons. A list of popular eAudiobooks went out to patrons last week with wonderful listening recommendations such as “Nothing to See Here” by Kevin Wilson, “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, and “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn in fiction; and “Me: Elton John” by Elton John, “Hidden Figures” by Margot Lee Shetterly, and “As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride” in nonfiction. The fun part about checking out all these eAudiobooks either on Overdrive by Libby or RB Digital, is that once someone starts searching on these titles, it opens up a world of new possibilities for patrons to discover. The Digital Library may be accessed either through Overdrive by Libby or RB Digital apps on smartphones or tablets, or by visiting the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org and clicking on Digital Library. All it takes is a current Wilton Library card to get started. For those Wilton residents needing a library card, please call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.

Large print for seniors

The good news for seniors using the library’s Digital Library eBooks and eMagazines is that everything now can be in large-print format. Whether a person is downloading a book or magazine to their tablet, smartphone or computer, the reader can adjust the size of the type to whatever is comfortable for them. This opens a whole world of books and magazines that may previously have been unavailable in print. Please visit the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org to learn how to start downloading these rich resources either on Overdrive by Libby or RB Digital.

Zooming around

With so many people now working from home, the need to connect via videoconference is more important than ever. There is a great tutorial about Zoom using lynda.com on the library’s website (www.wiltonlibrary.org) under Digital Library. The actual link is https://www.lynda.com/Zoom-tutorials/Learning-Zoom/2800328-2.html. All that is needed is a current Wilton Library card to use any of the free Digital Library services. The tutorial walks the user through detailed instructions from downloading apps to signing in, how to turn video and audio on and off, how to schedule a meeting and invite people, how to see everyone in gallery view. Zoom and Google Hangouts, another video conferencing tool, are not just for business. People can connect for virtual dinners, birthday parties, happy hours and it’s a great way for grandparents to see their grandchildren. Zoom and Google Hangouts are just two of more than 6,000 video tutorials available free on lynda.com. Now might be the time to learn new skills in photography, Microsoft Office, Adobe Creative Suite and so much more.

Census taking in full swing

The 2020 Census begins in earnest with most households having received invitations to respond to the questionnaire. According to the town’s website, every household will have the option of responding online, by phone, or by mail. When everyone is counted in the 2020 Census, communities get the funding they need for things such as healthcare, education, emergency services and more. Information about the Census may be found on the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org on the left hand side of the homepage or on the US Census 2020 website at https://www.2020census.gov.

