Wilton Library Lines: Zentangle, seminar, and also a workshop

Fairfield University English Professor Judson Scruton is returning to the Brubeck Room at the Wilton Library for a 4-week literature seminar taking readers through selected works by poets Robert Hayden, and Mona Van Duyn. The first two sessions of “Poetic Voices in Their Times: The Poetry of Robert Hayden, and Mona Van Duyn” will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11, which is the Veterans Day holiday, from what also began on Thurdsay, Nov. 4, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Robert Hayden was a major Black poet, who was often denigrated by the literary establishment because he wrote in more traditional, classical poetic forms. Mona Van Duyn won all the major poetic prizes but was often dismissed as writing about suburban female subject matter. Both poets deserve far more recognition and study. Their poems are accessible yet filled with surprising insight. Advance registration is required. Those who register for the first session will automatically be registered for all four sessions. This lecture series is made possible with the support of the Literary Series in Memory of Amy Quigley. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register and see more information.

Meetings for teen writers

Teens, who are in the seventh grade through the twelfth grade, and who love to write are invited to join “Teen Writers Group Write-In” on Thursdays, Nov. 4, and Nov. 18, from 5 to 6 p.m. in the library’s Brubeck Room. Writers can work on a National Novel Writing Project or any other creative project. There will also be timed writing sprints and prompts provided to get creativity flowing. Registration is required. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register and see more information.

Classical music for children

Children will enjoy a fun music presentation by the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra in the library’s Brubeck Room. The “Norwalk Symphony Orchestra - (Not) Just for Kids - Meet Mr. Mozart: Strings” program takes place on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 3 to 4 p.m. Children will be introduced to the string section of the orchestra (violin, viola, cello, and bass) and explore works of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. He began composing when he was only five years old. The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra’s November concert features Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5, Symphony No. 40, and beloved Eine Kleine Nachtmusik. The program is designed for children ages four years, and up and their caregivers. Registration is required for each person attending and masks must be worn by all. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Children learning Zentangle

Children, who love to draw, or doodle, will enjoy “Children’s Zooming Zentangle Fun” on Monday, Nov. 8, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Using a few simple steps and techniques, children will learn how to create intricate artwork in a fun and relaxing atmosphere. Children will learn different tangles and the class works equally well for first-timers and those who have more experience. For children, who are in the third grade through the sixth grade. All attendees are asked to register for the program. Participants will be contacted to pick up supplies a few days before the program. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register and see more information.

Teens, and risky behaviors

The workshop “Drinking, Smoking, Vaping: Trends in Teen Use and What Parents Can Do” focuses on supporting the well-being of Wilton community adolescents, and takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the library’s Brubeck Room. What exactly is "normal" when it comes to adolescent "experimentation" with alcohol, vaping and other risky behaviors? Drug and alcohol counselor Elizabeth Driscoll Jorgensen will help parents understand the current trends in teen behaviors as well as the possible unique risk factors for these behaviors that parents can minimize or eliminate. Parents will also learn simple and effective ways to set and maintain reasonable limits and expectations for their child's safety and social life. This program will also address the unique risk factors and considerations for teens with learning disabilities and other special needs. Parents will have time to ask questions. Co-sponsored by Wilton Library, Wilton Youth Council and SPED*NET Wilton. The program is appropriate for parents of students in the sixth grade, through the twelfth grade. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Story time with police officers

Children ages three and up are invited to join Wilton Police Officers for an interactive, in-person story time. “Police Officer Story Time” will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wilton Police Officer Elise Ackerman will read stories, and answer questions. Children will see the police car too. Registration required. Masks must be worn at all times by adults and children since the outdoor space is enclosed. Email children@wiltonlibrary.org with questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Virtual divorce seminar

A variety of topics on the legal and financial process of divorce will be discussed at the seminar “Divorce: What to Consider” on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Divorce Coach Lisa Williams, Attorney Mediator Maurice Segall, and Financial Advisor Matthew Chamberlin will lead the discussion. The talk is appropriate for people who are getting divorced, contemplating divorce, and professionals who work in the divorce community. Registration required to receive Zoom invitation link. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. FYI, for your information: Wilton Library does not share patron information from its registration list.

The library will be closing at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and will be closed for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 25. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the library’s Digital Library, or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, call 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.