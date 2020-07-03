Wilton Library Lines: Zen Zooming, summer poetry, the ins and outs of drive-thru

Amy Lilien-Harper shows a class how to create Zentangle artwork.

What’s up in books for kids

“What’s Up” Book Club runs Tuesday afternoons, in July, from 3 to 3:45 p.m. These Zoom sessions on July 7, 14, 21 and 28 are designed for kids in grades two to four to chat it up with each other about the books they’re reading. A librarian will be on-hand to moderate and suggest a few other books as well.

Registration is required so that the Zoom link may be emailed prior to the program. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register and list the one or two book titles to be discussed. Questions may be emailed to aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

What’s cooking

Chefs and would-be gourmands gather online Tuesday, July 7, from 5 to 6 p.m. to share their recipes in The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap. Attendees can test out new recipes or create favorite dishes to share with the group (virtually).

This session is experimenting with vegetarian dishes.

Registration is required and space is limited. Participants must have a Zoom account. An email link will be provided to all registrants prior to the day of the session. Please email slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Visit wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Zen Zooming for children and their adults

Amy, the library’s resident Zentangle instructor, delivers another doodling session in Zooming Child-Adult Zentangle Fun Wednesday, July 8, from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

The program is for children entering grades three through seven with their favorite adults.

Registration is required for all attendees. Participants will be contacted to pick up supplies a few days before the program. The Zoom link will be distributed by the morning of July 8. Please register at wiltonlibrary.org. Supplies and space are limited therefore, patrons are asked to register only if they are sure they are able to attend. Please email alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions.

College essay writing

Beth and Tim Manners from Manners Group College Consulting will hold an online College Essay Writing Workshop Wednesday, July 8, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The Manners team will introduce both the main and supplemental essays and discuss how to write pieces that stand out and tell the students’ stories.

The workshop is open to rising high school seniors only.

Space is limited and registration is required on the library’s website. The session will be done using Zoom. A link will be emailed the morning of the workshop. Please send questions to Susan Lauricella at slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer poetry

Summer Poetry with Judson Scruton: More Bouquets from Harold Bloom’s The Best Poems of the English Language, is a four-part online literature series on consecutive Thursdays, beginning July 9 through July 30 from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Judson will take participants through selected works by Coleridge, Whitman, Browning, and Crane augmented by brilliantly illuminating commentary by literary giant the late Harold Bloom. Judson Scruton M.A (The Johns Hopkins University, The Writing Seminars, specializing in poetry) has taught creative writing and literature at prep schools and universities.

Poetry packets will be emailed to registrants in advance. There is no charge for the program. This seminar is made possible with the support of the Literary Series in Memory of Amy Quigley. Advance registration is required. Register at wiltonlibrary.org in order to receive the readings and the Zoom session invitation links, and to see more program and speaker details. Please email Michael Bellacosa with any questions at mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

Summer reading for all

The library now has summer reading programs for pre-k to adults. Visit the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org to register for a summer’s worth of reading and to check out all the virtual programming going on for everyone this summer.

Hold on

The library’s drive-thru window is doing a brisk business getting physical materials into people’s hands. The window on Godfrey Place is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and closed on Sundays in the summer.

People are reminded that once they have put items on hold through the catalog, they need to be notified first by either email, text or phone before coming to the window. This makes for a much more efficient and pleasant patron experience rather than appearing before items are ready.

For the health and safety of all, items being returned must be dropped in the blue return bin in the library’s parking lot between the bank and the library. The library is not able to accept any book donations at this time because they cannot be properly disinfected or stored. Due to the ongoing health crisis, please do not leave donated items anywhere at the library. People’s patience and understanding are greatly appreciated.

Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, the online catalog, information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For any technical help in downloading materials, please email techref@wiltonlibrary.org to work virtually with a librarian one-on-one. To update a Wilton Library card, call 203-762-6334 and leave a message.