Wilton Library Lines: Webinars, literary salon, story times

Nathaniel and Charles Dey of Wilton watch Firefighter Story Time from their home. In conjunction with Wilton Library, each Friday from 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wilton firefighters read stories to children on Zoom. Registration for this program is required at wiltonlibrary.org/events. For questions, email aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org. less Nathaniel and Charles Dey of Wilton watch Firefighter Story Time from their home. In conjunction with Wilton Library, each Friday from 10 to 10:30 a.m., Wilton firefighters read stories to children on Zoom. ... more Photo: Lynn Dey Photo: Lynn Dey Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Wilton Library Lines: Webinars, literary salon, story times 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Story times online

The Children’s Library staff has been very busy behind the scenes preparing videos and live online story times so that children can enjoy their favorite library times in their own homes. Some of the story times can be accessed by visiting the library’s YouTube channel, WiltonLibraryStreams, and some of them are live on Zoom and require registration so that Zoom links can be emailed before the sessions.

To see all the story times and to register for the live online events, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org. Parents are reminded to subscribe to the library’s YouTube channel at WiltonLibraryStreams. An easy way to see previously recorded story times is to visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on “It’s Story Time Any Time @ Wilton Library.” To register for live online story times on Zoom, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org. Zoom links will be emailed to registrants before the sessions.

Business series webinar for creative professionals

Today is the start of the virtual webinar business series for Creative Professionals sponsored by the library, SCORE Fairfield County, and the Wilton Chamber of Commerce. The free series takes place online over the next four weeks, on various days, from noon to 1 p.m. and will show creative individuals how to run a successful business.

Dates and topics are as follows: Thursday, April 23: Business, Legal and Tax Issues —“Running a Successful Creative Business;” Thursday, April 30: Marketing — “Just Because You Are an Artist Doesn't Mean You Have to Starve to Market Your Work;” Tuesday, May 5: Copyrights — “Copyright Basics for Artists, Photographers and Other Creative Types;” and Thursday, May 14: “Trademarks for Creatives.”

Visit wiltonlibrary.org to see all four of the sessions including program and speaker details, plus registration links. Participants must register for each webinar separately to receive the Zoom invitation link. There is no charge. The media sponsor is The Wilton Bulletin.

Virtual Literary Salon

Connecting people with literature is one of the tenets of Wilton Library, and as such, the Friday Evening Virtual Literary Salon will take place on Friday, April 24, from 6 to 7 p.m. This bit of intellectual socializing will take place online using Zoom.

Participants may want to bring their own wine and cheese to the table, computer, tablet or smartphone. Anecdotes and links to literary experiences people have been enjoying over the last few weeks will be shared. Judson Scruton and Michael Bellacosa will kick off the evening, then they will share participants’ links and give them an opportunity to talk about them.

This program is made possible thanks to the support of the Literary Series in Memory of Amy Quigley. Visit wiltonlibrary.org to register and for program/speaker details. Registration is required. The Zoom invitation link will be emailed to registrants. Links may be sent in advance to Michael at mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org.

College issues discussed

Educational consultant Matt Greene is returning for another online College Q&A on Monday, April 27, from 4:30 to 5 p.m. With issues changing daily in the college admissions arena, this is the time for high school juniors and senior and their parents to gain a better understanding of what's happening with college applications, visits, testing and more.

Registration is required and space is limited for a more interactive experience. An email with a Zoom link will be sent to all registrants prior to the start of the class. It is suggested that registrants have a Zoom account. Please email slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. To register, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

For more information about college issues, such as essay writing tips, updates on test dates, and more visit the library’s YouTube Channel, WiltonLibraryStreams, to see three videos from Beth and Tim Manners, Priyanka Shingala and Matt Greene.

Books being buzzed about

Wilton Library’s librarians are eager to chat with people about what they are reading. Library staff members are introducing At Home with Book Buzz on Wednesday, April 29, from 11 a.m. to noon. This virtual book party gets people talking what people are reading, sharing suggestions and answering questions about what to read next.

Space is limited and registration is required. It is suggested that people set up their own Zoom accounts. An email link will be provided to all registrants prior to the session. Email Susan Lauricella with any questions at slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wilton’s all-time favorite books

In celebration of the library’s 125th anniversary, the library staff compiled 125 of their all-time favorite books to share with the Wilton Library community. Now is the time for people to make their choices known; which of the 125 will be chosen as favorites? Book lovers can choose up to five titles.

The library will compile the results in a few weeks and share the top twenty-five picks. This list is also a great resource for book recommendations.

Visit wiltonlibrary.org, click on See More Resources and choose “Help us choose all-time favorite books” to see the list. The survey will be available until April 30.

Visit wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. Wilton residents who need a library card to access the Digital Library, may call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.