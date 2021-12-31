Wilton Library Lines: Virtual author visit, gifts, college

Author and award-winning astronomer Emily Levesque will talk about her book “The Last Stargazers: The Enduring Story of Astronomy’s Vanishing Explorers” on Thursday, Jan. 6, from 7 to 8 p.m. on Zoom. The Last Stargazers is popular science writing for all who are spellbound by the night's sky. Stargazing is a pursuit that continues to fascinate us: from Copernicus to Carl Sagan, astronomers throughout history have spent their lives trying to answer the biggest questions in the universe. Astronomer Emily Levesque shares the stories of modern-day stargazers, the people willing to adventure across high mountaintops and to some of the most remote corners of the planet, all in the name of science. “The Last Stargazers” is a love letter to astronomy and an affirmation of the crucial role that humans can and must play in the future of scientific discovery. Emily Levesque is an astronomy professor at the University of Washington in Seattle. Levesque will be in conversation with Shannon Calvert, president of the Westport Astronomical Society. Registration is required. An email link will be provided to all registrants a few days before the event. Go to elmstreetbooks.com to order a paperback edition of “The Last Stargazers.” A portion of the proceeds go to Wilton Library. The media sponsor of our author talks is GOOD Morning Wilton. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Year-end gifts to the library

There is still time to make a 100 percent tax-deductible gift to the Wilton Library Association before Friday, Dec. 31. Wilton Library is not a fully tax-supported municipal library. We rely on donations from the public to fund all of the resources, programs, and services we offer. It is easy to give online by visiting the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org/, or www.wiltonlibrary.org/donate. We truly appreciate all gifts, small and large, and they make an immediate impact on our library and the community. Thank you for your generosity, and support.

Trivia for teens

January 4 is National Trivia Day and teens are invited to show off their random knowledge in the “Teen Trivia Contest” via Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 4 to 5 p.m. Teens in the sixth grade to the twelfth grade, will compete in an online game of trivia using the Kahoot platform and there will be prizes for the top trivia masters. Registration is required. All attendees will receive a Zoom invitation link no later than the morning of the program. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Magic show for children

Children will be thrilled by “Magic with Will DeBernardis” on Friday, Jan. 7, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Kids in grades K and up are invited to a Magic Show featuring Wilton's own Will DeBernardis. Will has been practicing magic since he was in first grade. He will put on an amazing interactive show that will delight the audience. Registration required. Email Wilton Library staff member Lesley Keough at lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org with questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Teen Library Council meets

Teens in the sixth grade to the twelfth grade, who are interested in becoming more involved with the library are invited to the year’s first “Teen Library Council TLC Meeting” on Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 4 to 5:15 p.m. All Wilton teens are welcome. Benefits include: helping librarians choose teen materials, brainstorming ideas for teen programs, gaining experience working in a leadership role, and helping the community through service projects. Each meeting will consist of a small group activity and discussion of upcoming events. The group will meet the second Tuesday of each month from 4 to 5:15 p.m. in the Brubeck Room and members are asked to attend all meetings. Registration is required and submitting a TLC application before the first meeting is recommended. Contact Teen Services at 203- 762-6342 with any questions. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Online book group

The Wilton Library Readers lunchtime book discussion series meets on Wednesday, Jan. 12, from noon until 1:30 p.m. on Zoom. This month, Susan Boyar, the group’s professional book discussion leader, discusses The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers. Registration is required in advance in order to receive the Zoom invitation link. The link will be sent out before the meeting by the library’s Head of Circulation Karen Zeibak. Wilton Library Readers meets the second Wednesday of each month through June. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register and for more information.

College timeline help

High school students have a lot of questions as they start to think about college. When should they begin touring colleges? How many AP exams should they take? How do they start researching schools? What about SATs and ACTs? The library’s program “The College Timeline: What To Do When with Priyanka Shingala” is designed to help. On Wednesday, Jan. 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., test prep advisor and college counselor Priyanka Shingala of Let’s Talk College will host a discussion in the library’s Brubeck Room to share her advice and provide a timeline for the ninth grade to 12th grade years. The program is designed for eighth grade - high school students and their parents. Space is limited, so please register. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

The library will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31, for New Year’s Eve, and Saturday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information, and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the library’s Digital Library, or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, call 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.