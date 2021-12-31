Wilton Library Lines: Virtual author visit, gifts, college

Virtual author visit
Author and award-winning astronomer Emily Levesque will talk about her book “The Last Stargazers: The Enduring Story of Astronomy’s Vanishing Explorers” on Thursday, Jan. 6, from 7 to 8 p.m. on Zoom. The Last Stargazers is popular science writing for all who are spellbound by the night's sky. Stargazing is a pursuit that continues to fascinate us: from Copernicus to Carl Sagan, astronomers throughout history have spent their lives trying to answer the biggest questions in the universe. Astronomer Emily Levesque shares the stories of modern-day stargazers, the people willing to adventure across high mountaintops and to some of the most remote corners of the planet, all in the name of science. “The Last Stargazers” is a love letter to astronomy and an affirmation of the crucial role that humans can and must play in the future of scientific discovery. Emily Levesque is an astronomy professor at the University of Washington in Seattle. Levesque will be in conversation with Shannon Calvert, president of the Westport Astronomical Society. Registration is required. An email link will be provided to all registrants a few days before the event. Go to elmstreetbooks.com to order a paperback edition of “The Last Stargazers.” A portion of the proceeds go to Wilton Library. The media sponsor of our author talks is GOOD Morning Wilton. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.