Wilton Library Lines: Ulysses, Roaring 20s, job hunting

Mark Schenker of Yale College returns to Wilton Library with a virtual four-part lecture series on James Joyce's "Ulysses."

‘Ulysses’ examined

Mark Schenker of Yale College returns to Wilton Library with a virtual lecture series, “Longest way round is the shortest way home,” a four-part lecture series on James Joyce’s “Ulysses” Saturdays, Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10 and 17, from 3 to 4 p.m.

Schenker will be exploring “Ulysses” viewed through the lens of Homer’s epic. While James Joyce’s “Ulysses” (1922) differs significantly from Homer’s “Odyssey” (8th century BCE), they are intimately joined in the depiction of a homeward journey that is extended and delayed by incidents variously mundane and momentous. In each case, the final homecoming is informed by all that has transpired to bring the hero back to where he first set out.

There is no charge for the program. Registration is required Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register, and for program and speaker details. Please email Michael Bellacosa at mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions.

All things jazz

Wilton Library’s community-wide reading of “Tales of the Jazz Age” was postponed from this spring due to the coronavirus. Beginning Oct. 1, the community can come together to reflect on the jazz age and its culture, a formative time in America’s history.

Copies of “Tales of the Jazz Age” by F. Scott Fitzgerald were given away to the community free of charge courtesy of Fairfield County Bank in March. A small quantity is still available and books can be picked up at the drive-thru window on a first come, first served basis beginning Oct. 1, 2 and 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while supplies last.

A four-part series, Wilton Reads with Judson Scruton: The Bridge — Hart Crane’s Journey Through and Over The Roaring 20s, begins Thursday, Oct. 1, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The series continues Oct. 8, 15 and 22. Scruton will use Hart Crane’s The Bridge as a vehicle for examining the interrelationships between Crane’s poetry and the arts and culture of the 1920s.

Beginning today, teens can be creative for the Jazzy Art Contest for Teens, a Wilton Reads-inspired program. Teens in grades 7-12 can design a book jacket or vinyl album cover depicting a jazz scene anywhere from the 1920s to the present, or a famous jazz artist. Prizes will be awarded. Please see the library’s website for details, submission dates, entry forms and more.

Additional Wilton Reads programs for children, teens and adults will follow.

Kids talk virtual reading

Kids who love to read and talk about the books they’ve just consumed are in for a gabfest with the new Virtual Book Club Saturday, Oct. 3, from 1 to 2 p.m. over Zoom. Girl Scout Emily Johnson put this Virtual Book Club together so that kids could choose the book to read, and then talk about it in the next session.

Registration is required at www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. Email aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions.

Virtual checkmate

Kids in kindergarten through high school are invited to join this Virtual Chess Club Tuesdays, Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Each week students will learn new strategies and then pair up using Chess.com to practice playing. Students must create a chess.com username prior to the start of class.

Matthew Shirvell is the instructor for this class. He has been teaching chess for over five years, from new learners to experienced tournament players. He is a USCF tournament director who has helped run events such as the 2020 Connecticut State Grade Championships with over 90 participants.

Registration is required for each session, there is no fee. Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for more information and to register. Questions may be emailed to Andrea Szabo at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6336.

New jobs resource

Standing out in the crowd in today’s job market is what creates success. Wilton Library’s new resource, LearningExpress, can help by providing the right tools.

Jobseekers can get detailed information on more than 1,100 occupations, find careers that match their skills and interests, access millions of current job and internship postings, create professional resumes and cover letters, master interviewing and networking techniques, and more.

The new resource can be found by visiting the library’s website at wiltonlibrary.org, then click on Jobs & Career Resources in the banner, then scroll to LearningExpress.

Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library may call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email techref@wiltonlibrary.org.