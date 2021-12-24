Wilton Library Lines: Trivia, virtual author visit, magic show

Last-minute shoppers searching for gifts for their favorite book lovers will find lots of great bargains at “Wilton Library's Holiday Book Sale” in the gallery, during regular library hours through Sunday, Jan. 2. This popular annual sale features a large assortment of pristine books in all categories, including children’s and teen’s, art, history, cookbooks, classics, biographies, and much more. This year’s sale also includes a huge collection of small gift books in about 20 different categories, perfect for stocking stuffers, plus brand new stationery, and art supplies, puzzles, and other gift items. Inventory is replenished frequently, and all items will be half price after Dec. 25. All proceeds benefit the library. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for more information.

Winter crafts for kids

Children in kindergarten through the fifth grade, are invited to learn how to “Make a Winter Snow Globe” in this virtual program on Wednesday, Dec. 29, from 3 to 3:30 p.m. A kit will be supplied with materials for the craft. An email will be sent out to let participants know when they can pick up their kits, which will be available at the library’s Children's Reference Desk. Another email with the Zoom link will be sent the morning of the program. The childrens’ parents should register each child separately. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Trivia for teens

January 4 is National Trivia Day, and teens are invited to show off their random knowledge in the “Teen Trivia Contest” via Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 4, from 4 to 5 p.m. Teens in the sixth grade through the twelfth grade, will compete in an online game of trivia using the Kahoot platform and there will be prizes for the top trivia masters. Registration is required. All attendees will receive a Zoom invitation link no later than the morning of the program. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual author visit

Author Emily Levesque will talk about her book The Last Stargazers: The Enduring Story of Astronomy’s Vanishing Explorers on Thursday, Jan. 6, from 7 to 8 p.m. on Zoom. The Last Stargazers is popular science writing for all who are spellbound by the night's sky. Stargazing is a pursuit that continues to fascinate us: from Copernicus to Carl Sagan, astronomers throughout history have spent their lives trying to answer the biggest questions in the universe. Award-winning astronomer Emily Levesque shares the stories of modern-day stargazers in this nonfiction release, the people willing to adventure across high mountaintops and to some of the most remote corners of the planet, all in the name of science. From the lonely quiet of midnight stargazing to tall tales of wild bears loose in the observatory, The Last Stargazers is a love letter to astronomy and an affirmation of the crucial role that humans can and must play in the future of scientific discovery. Emily Levesque is an astronomy professor at the University of Washington in Seattle. Emily will be in conversation with Shannon Calvert, President of the Westport Astronomical Society. Registration is required. An email link will be provided to all registrants a few days before the event. Go to elmstreetbooks.com to order your paperback edition of The Last Stargazers. A portion of the proceeds go to Wilton Library. The media sponsor of our author talks is GOOD Morning Wilton. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Magic show for kids

Children will be thrilled by “Magic with Will DeBernardis” on Friday, Jan. 7, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Kids in kindergarten, and up, are invited to a Magic Show featuring Wilton's own Will DeBernardis. DeBernardis has been practicing magic since he was in the first grade. He will put on an amazing interactive show that will delight the audience. Registration is required. Email lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org with questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Teen Library Council meeting

Teens in the sixth grade through the twelfth grade, who are interested in becoming more involved with the library are invited to the year’s first “Teen Library Council (TLC) Meeting” on Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 4 to 5:15 p.m. All Wilton teens are welcome. Benefits include: helping librarians choose teen materials, brainstorming ideas for teen programs, gaining experience working in a leadership role, and helping the community through service projects. Each meeting will consist of a small group activity and discussion of upcoming events. The group will meet on the second Tuesday of each month from 4 to 5:15 p.m. in the Brubeck Room of the library, and members are asked to attend all meetings. Registration is required and submitting a TLC application before the first meeting is recommended. Contact Teen Services at (203) 762-6342 with any questions. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The library will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24, for Christmas Eve, and Saturday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the library’s Digital Library, or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, call 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.