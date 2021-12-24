Wilton Library Lines: Trivia, virtual author visit, magic show

Book sale
Last-minute shoppers searching for gifts for their favorite book lovers will find lots of great bargains at “Wilton Library's Holiday Book Sale” in the gallery, during regular library hours through Sunday, Jan. 2. This popular annual sale features a large assortment of pristine books in all categories, including children’s and teen’s, art, history, cookbooks, classics, biographies, and much more. This year’s sale also includes a huge collection of small gift books in about 20 different categories, perfect for stocking stuffers, plus brand new stationery, and art supplies, puzzles, and other gift items. Inventory is replenished frequently, and all items will be half price after Dec. 25. All proceeds benefit the library. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for more information.