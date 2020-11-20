Wilton Library Lines: Thanksgiving treat, poetry, knitting

One of the latest virtual happenings at the Wilton Library is a virtual Thanksgiving Story Time Live! event on Monday, Nov. 23, via Zoom from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m.

Thanksgiving treat

Children ages two-years-old through seven years-old are invited to join in a fun Thanksgiving Story Time Live! program on Monday, Nov. 23, from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. just in time for the holiday. Kids will hear stories, share what they are thankful for, and receive an activity kit at the library’s drive-thru window to complete at home. Registration is required; space is limited. Please register each individual child for supplies. Zoom links will be emailed shortly before the program. Please email Andrea Szabo, childrens’ library manager at the Wilton Library at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Poetry discussion

Janet Krauss leads the program, Poetry Discussion with Janet Krauss: The Poetry of W.S. Merwin, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will be a virtual discussion of 10 short poems by Merwin, a former Poet Laureate of the United States. Krauss has recently retired from teaching English at Fairfield University. Her poetry has been published numerous times in Amethyst Review magazine, and she has published two poetry books. Registration is required online in order to receive the Zoom invitation link. A readings packet will be emailed in advance of the program to those who have registered. There is no charge. Please email Michael Bellacosa, community engagement manager at the Wilton Library at mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions and visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Let the holiday knitting begin

The Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom group gets together virtually on Monday, Nov. 30, from 1 to 2 p.m. The session is open to crafters of all skill levels. It’s holiday time and this is a great place to show off new projects, new patterns and seek advice from those who know. Registration is required. The Zoom link will be emailed to those who have registered. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

It’s virtual chess

Kids in kindergarten through high school are invited to join a Virtual Chess Club, on Tuesdays, Dec. 1, 8, 15 and 22, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. In these virtual chess classes, students will learn new strategies and then pair up using chess.com to practice playing each week. Matthew Shirvell is a United States Chess Federation (USCF) tournament director who has helped run events such as the 2020 Connecticut State Grade Championships with over 90 participants. Registration is required for each session; there is no fee. Questions may be emailed to Andrea Szabo at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6336. Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for more information and to register. Registrants will receive an email link to the Zoom meeting shortly before each session.

Seeking kids who love to read

Girl Scout Emily Johnson has formed a Virtual Book Club that will be held on Saturdays, Dec. 5 and 19, from 1 to 2 p.m. She is looking for kids in fourth grade to the seventh grade to share her love of reading with and to connect with them about books. She is working with the childrens’ library librarians to create a fun, chatty book club so that kids can talk about some great reads. Please contact Andrea Szabo at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions and visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link.

PIM Reunion

Grab a drink and a bite to eat and then Zoom into a virtual Poetry in Motion performance on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the program, “Poetry in Motion: 2020 and Beyond.” For eleven years, the library ran a poetry and arts based event for teens. It enabled them to use poetry to express their views, concerns, hopes and dreams before a live audience during two evening performances. Many of those students are now in college, pursuing careers or working on doctoral degrees, but have agreed to reunite for one evening and perform their latest poems .... this time about their experiences during 2020 and hopes for the future. Registration is required and space is limited. A Zoom link and a playbill will be sent prior to the event. The program is sponsored by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. Everyone is invited to see this great group of PIM alumni back together after all these years.

The library will be closing at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25 and will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 for Thanksgiving. Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email techref@wiltonlibrary.org.