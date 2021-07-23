Wilton Library Lines: Tag sale in book sale, cartoons, zoo

This Saturday, July 24, is the Wilton Chamber of Commerce Street Fair and Sidwalk Sale. The library will be at the heart of the activities with its Summer Sidewalk Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale will be held on the front lawn of the library, which is located at with tables stretched out from one end of the library’s property to the other. The sale will feature gently used books for great beach/vacation reading, children’s and teen books, plus cookbooks, history books, an Art Shoppe, classics, gardening, paperbacks and so much more. There also is an assortment of CDs and DVDs, vinyl, lots of puzzles, plus miscellaneous items that might best be described as a Tag Sale bonanza. Bargains galore and something for everyone, from babies to seniors. The sale will continue in the Gallery beginning Monday, July 26 through Thursday, July 29, during the library’s regular library hours. The library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Road in the town.

Cartoon characters come to life

Emma Keating has two more sessions of her “Cartoon Drawing with Emma,” on Friday, July 23, and also Friday, July 30, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Zoom. Children, who are entering the third grade through the fifth grade are invited to this fun, creative class. With just paper, pencils and coloring medium such as crayons, watercolors or colored pencils, Keating will help kids create characters, creatures and animals, al of which are enhanced by their own imaginations. Registration is required separately for each session. Zoom links will be sent to registrants shortly before each program. To register, visit the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org.

It’s Zoo time

To quote a phrase from Simon and Garfunkel, “it’s all happening at the zoo,” and the same is true for the library’s Wonderful Wednesdays session on July 28 with “Beardsley Zoo 2,” from 3 to 4 p.m. The folks from the Beardsley Zoo will be returning for a second Zoom program. They will be sharing how animals adapt to multiple environments. The program is for children ages four years and up. The Zoom link will be sent to registrants the morning of the program. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register or call 203-762-6336 with any questions. The Zoo is located at 1875 Noble Ave. in Bridgeport.

Crafty fun with recycled stuff

Children, who are ages 8-years-old through 12 years old are invited to a program that is titled: “Recycled Crafts for Kids,” on Thursday, July 22, through Thursday, Aug. 26, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The program is the brainchild of Fiona Conway, a who is a rising eleventh grade Girl Scout, and who is competing for her Gold Award. In this program held via Zoom, children will make crafts out of recycled materials that they can find around the house that would otherwise be thrown away and contribute to pollution. Registration is separate for each week. Children can start gathering, and saving materials for the next couple of weeks including egg cartons, cardboard, scrap paper, Popsicle sticks, used straws, and anything else that can be used in a craft. Conway will email the parents before the classes to update on materials that will be needed for that week. Any other materials may include: Pipe cleaners, glue, markers or paint. Each craft can be personalized so no specific thing is required. Registration is required for the program. Zoom links will be sent the day of the program. The parents of the children may email Conway at fionaconwaygs@gmail.com with any questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. There is no session on Thursday, Aug. 19. A make up session will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., instead.

But wait, there’s more…

Many people “got out of Dodge” as soon as schools were through, but they may have missed that the library is now open to all Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays in the summer season. Also, books are no longer being quarantined at the Wilton Library amid the coronavirus pandemic. Appointments are not needed for anything, and items may be returned at the library’s drive-thru window, or the library’s circulation desk during the library hours, or 24/7 at the library’s blue returns bin. The library’s hours are: Mondays through Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And still more…

Book donations are now being accepted at the library’s Godfrey Place tan bins. People are reminded to donate high quality books, DVDs, (Digital Video Discs,) CDs, (Compact Discs,) and vinyl record. Book sales are critical to the library’s fundraising efforts, and the success of these sales is based on receiving items in the best condition. The library cannot accept VHS, (Video Home System,) magazines or reference materials, nor can it accept water damaged, moldy, torn, yellowed or unusable books. It is very costly to dispose of these unsellable items, therefore they do not benefit the library. The library is known for the quality of its book sales, and it starts with pristine, near, new, or gently used donations. The library wishes to thank in advance all people, who are making great donations to the library.

Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information, and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the library’s Digital Library, or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents, who need a library card to access the Digital Library, call the Wilton Library’s circulation desk at 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.