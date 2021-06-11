Wilton Library Lines: Summer reading, pets, story times

Summer reading begins

Children going into kindergarten through sixth grades have a summer’s worth of reading fun in front of them, beginning with registering for “Tails and Tales,” the Children’s Library summer reading program on Monday, June 14, which is also Flag Day. The reading portion of the program runs through August 28. It will be a summer of reading, along with fun and educational activities for the whole family. The reading program will be based on the Read and Bead program reward system, where kids gain beads for the number of minutes they have read. Registration for the reading program starts on June 14, with the Wandoo Reader on the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org. Using an internet connection wherever they are this summer, kids can keep track of the minutes they spend reading books, eBooks, eAudiobooks, audiobooks on CDs, magazines and other online reading. Each 100 minutes will equal five beads for their necklaces. At different intervals, children will receive special beads and brag tags, too. There will be reading challenges every Monday and Thursday and the kids have all summer to complete them for special beads other small prizes. The program is supported by an anonymous donor. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register for all of the summer fun. Call the Children’s Library with any questions at 203-762-6336.

Pet show and tell

In keeping with the “Tails and Tales” Summer Reading program theme, the kick off program starts with a “Virtual Pet Contest” on Monday, June 14, from 3 to 4 p.m. Children of all ages get to show off their pets in this Zoom program. Each child will have a chance to chat about their pet and explain why they are so special to their family. Registration is required; the Zoom Link will be sent the morning of the program. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Summer story times

Babies through four-year olds have fun story times this summer - some are virtual and some are in person. “Courtyard Story Time” is for children ages three to four years and their caregivers on Tuesdays, June 15 through August 10, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. These sessions are in-person and take place in the Reference courtyard. Kids will enjoy stories, songs, puppets, and rhymes. Caregivers should bring blankets to reserve their socially distanced spaces. Adults and children must wear masks at all times. Social distancing must be maintained, therefore space is limited. “Terrific Tales for Twos and Threes Online,” is on Wednesdays, June 16 through August 11, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This is an interactive story time on Zoom for toddlers ages 2-years-old to 3-years-old. “Bouncing Babies and Wonderful Ones” is on Thursdays, June 17 through August 12, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. for babies 12 months, and under with their caregivers. This is a Zoom program so registered participants will receive the link the morning of the program. Registration is required for each story time, whether the session is in person, or on Zoom. Questions on all the story times may be emailed to children@wiltonlibrary.org. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register for any of the children’s programs, and to see full descriptions of all the programs.

Two special story times

Children ages two years and up with caregivers are invited to join “Courtyard Firefighter Story Time,” on Thursday, June 17, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. This will be an in-person, interactive story time in the library’s Reference courtyard. On the following Thursday, June 24, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., children ages 2-years-old, and up will be able to interact live, and in-person with Wilton Police for “Courtyard Police Story Time.” Children will listen to stories, and have a chance to ask questions of both the firefighters, and police in the two sessions. Children, and adults must wear masks at all times for each of these programs amid the coronavirus pandemic. Space is limited for social distancing from the pandemic as a result of the new virus. Registration is required. Questions may be emailed to aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register for either program.

Poetry workshop

The monthly gathering of the “CT Poetry Society Workshop” is on Friday, June 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This group delights in hearing each other’s original poetry that is read out loud to the group. Original poems should be emailed in advance to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Rauth will distribute the poems to the members of the group before the session. There is no charge, but registration is limited for this Zoom session to help facilitate the discussion. A Zoom link will be sent to participants shortly before the program. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Childrens’ craft for Father’s Day

Children in pre-K, and up are invited to virtually join “Father's Day Crafts,” on Friday, June 18, from 4 to 5 p.m. Kits will be available for registrants at the library’s drive-thru window, or the library’s Children’s Library desk. Children will be making ties, and cards for their Dads. Registration is required in order to pick up the kits, and to receive the Zoom links. Questions may be emailed to Lesley Keogh at lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org, or call 203-762-6336. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Library hours expanded

The library now has expanded hours for in-person, and drive-thru services: The hours are: Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Sundays in the summer. No appointments are needed for any part of the library. Physically distanced seating is available along with adult internet computers. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org, and click on Service FAQs for details. The libray is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Road in Wilton.

Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, call 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.