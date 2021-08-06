Wilton Library Lines: Summer reading, crafting, and drawing

It is August and there is still time for kids to get in on the action with Wilton Library’s “Tails and Tales” summer reading programs. Children, who are entering Kindergarten through the sixth grade can have a lot of fun with a Read and Bead reward system. Registration for the program takes place on the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org using the library’s Wandoo Reader log. The children keep track of their reading and based on minutes read receive an assortment of beads for their necklaces. At different intervals, the kids will receive special beads and brag tags. The children’s program runs through Aug. 28. The “Teen and Tweens Tails and Tales” program is for children, who are entering the sixth grade through the 12th grade. They also keep track of their reading through Wandoo Reader on the website through Aug. 14. Based on their minutes read, they receive a ticket that will be applied to that week’s drawing for a $10 Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificate that can be used in Wilton Center. At the end of the program, all the tickets go back into a pool for a $100 Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificate. The teen program is supported by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund.

Reading program for littles

The library has a fun reading program for babies through age four years. Parents can register their children for the free “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” program. New participants receive a book bag, and reading log when they sign up. For each 100 books read to the child, the child will receive a free book, and a sticker. There is also a special sheet for the library’s summer reading program. Caregivers may stop by the Children's Desk to sign up or call 203-762-6336 for more information. The 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program is sponsored by Cohn and Wolf PC.

Crafting fun

The last session of the “Virtual Crafternoon” is on Monday, Aug. 9, from 4 to 4:45 p.m. via Zoom. Children ages 4 and up can make a craft based on the summer reading theme, Tails and Tales. Registration is required and craft kits for the registered children may be picked up either at the Drive-Thru Window or the circulation desk. The Zoom link will be emailed the day of the program. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. Two crafting sessions are this week for children, who are ages 8-years-old through 12-years-old. “Recycled Crafts for Kids” is on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Another session is being held on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 3 to 3:30 p.m. These programs are held via Zoom and are presented by local Girl Scout Fiona Conway. Conway is working toward her Gold Award and has put together these sessions to teach kids about recycling materials in a fun way. Children will make crafts out of recycled materials that can be found around the house that would otherwise be thrown away, and contribute to pollution. Conway will email parents before the classes to update the materials needed for the sessions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link.

Drawing session

Children, who are in the third grade, and up can learn to draw animals in the “Wonderful Wednesdays program, “Let’s Draw Animals with Rick Stromoski,” on Aug. 11, from 3 to 4 p.m. Stromoski is a cartoonist, who will teach the children who participate in the event, how to draw a variety of furry, feathered and hoofed friends. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link that will be sent the morning of the program. Children should be ready with paper, and writing utensils. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Story times with Wilton’s finest

Children, who are ages 3-years-old, and up with their caregivers are invited to “Story Time @ the Fire Station” on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. This is an in person story time at the Wilton Fire Department’s Headquarters, which are located at 236 Danbury Road in the Wilton Town Hall campus. Later in August, the children will have the opportunity to visit in person with Wilton Police in “Courtyard Police Officer Story Time” on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. The story time will take place in the library’s reference courtyard. Masks must be worn at all times for both programs amid the coronavirus pandemic. Attendees should bring blankets to reserve their spaces, and to ensure social distancing. Registration is required for both programs. Email the Head of the Wilton Library’s Children’s Library, Andrea Szabo at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Visit the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org to register for the events.

Staycation with Wizard Camp

Fans of Harry Potter will relish the idea of “Wizard Camp” and Wilton Library has two four-day sessions for children, who are entering the fourth grade through the sixth grade. The program has two available sessions Monday through Thursday, Aug. 16 through Aug. 19 from either 10:30 a.m. to noon, or 3 to 4:30 p.m. Future wizards will be sorted into their houses, take classes such as potions and the care of magical creatures, as well as see live animals, make crafts, and more. Children receive a T-shirt. There will also be something for the children to take home every day. The fundraiser is for the library’s Children's Library. The fee is $70 per child. Space is limited for social distancing, amid the coronavirus pandemic, and masks must be worn at all times. Visit the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org to register for the event. Payment is required at the time of registration.

Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.