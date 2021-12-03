Wilton Library Lines: Stroll, concert, and a conversation

Holiday shoppers will find all kinds of great bargains at “Wilton Library's Holiday Book Sale” in the gallery, starting at noon on Thursday, Dec. 2. This popular annual sale features a large assortment of pristine books in all categories, including children’s and teen’s, art, history, cookbooks, classics, biographies, and much more. This year’s sale also includes a huge collection of small gift books in about 20 different categories, perfect for stocking stuffers, plus brand new stationery and art supplies, puzzles, and other gift items. Inventory is replenished frequently, so bargain hunters are encouraged to shop early and often. All proceeds benefit the library. The sale continues during regular library hours through Sunday, January 2. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for more information.

Stroll to the library

The library will welcome visitors during this year’s Wilton Holiday Stroll on Friday, Dec. 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Library staff will be handing out special gift bags with sweet treats outside our front entrance, while supplies last. Everyone is invited to shop for gifts at our Holiday Book Sale, “purchase” an ornament from our Giving Tree, and buy Hanukkah Gelt for the Children’s Library. All proceeds benefit the library. Visitors may also cast votes for the “Community Favorite” entry in the “Baker & Builders Gingerbread Competition - Police Edition!”

Special concert - Brubeck Brothers Quartet

The Trustees of Wilton Library invites the community to a very special online music concert. “A Special Concert Broadcast Featuring the Brubeck Brothers Quartet” takes place on Sunday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. This concert is being offered completely free as a gift of thanks to the Town for the holidays. The concert was recorded earlier this summer in the library's Brubeck Room before a limited-size, live audience in conjunction with the various festivities surrounding the dedication of The Brubeck Collection at Wilton Library. Musicians Chris and Dan Brubeck, sons of jazz legend Dave Brubeck, head a dynamic, versatile band with guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb. The concert and The Brubeck Collection dedication event were sponsored by Fairfield County Bank. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom invitation link. Visit http://wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Conversation about Dave Brubeck

To continue the celebration of the recent ribbon-cutting for The Brubeck Collection at Wilton Library - and Dave Brubeck’s birthday! - everyone is invited to an engaging online conversation. On Monday Dec. 6, “Dave Brubeck’s Time Out: A Conversation Between Author/Music Historian Stephen Crist and Musicologist Gil Harel” will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Professor Stephen Crist of Emory University and Gil Harel from Naugatuck Valley Community College sat down to discuss Dave Brubeck's iconic album Time Out as well as Brubeck's music and life. Their discussion was recorded in October in the library's new archive room in conjunction with the ribbon-cutting for The Brubeck Collection at Wilton Library. There will be a recorded broadcast of the ribbon-cutting ceremony as an introduction starting at 6:30 p.m. with the Crist/Harel program beginning around 7 p.m. Registration required in order to receive the Zoom invitation link. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register and for more information.

Winter crafts

Teens and adults who love to craft are invited to “Make it! Winter Craft Time for Adults” on Tuesday, Dec. 7, from 6 to 7:15 p.m. in the library’s Brubeck Room. There will be tutorials on how to make a wintery candle, and participants can make use of the library’s craft stash to make their own creations in a relaxed environment. This program is suitable for adults and teens, ages 16 and up. Space is limited and registration is required. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Online book discussion

The Wilton Library Readers lunchtime book discussion series meets on Wednesday, Dec. 8, from noon until 1:30 p.m. on Zoom. Susan Boyar, the group’s professional book discussion leader, discusses the short story “The Depletion Prompts,” A copy of the story will be available at the reference desk. Registration is required in advance in order to receive the Zoom invitation link. The link will be sent out before the meeting by the library’s Head of Circulation Karen Zeibak. Wilton Library Readers meets the second Wednesday of each month through June. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register, and for more information.

Online Author Talk

Authors Matthew Gabriele and David M. Perry will talk about their new book “The Bright Ages: A New History of Medieval Europe” on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 7 to 8 p.m on Zoom. The word “medieval” conjures images of the “Dark Ages” — centuries of ignorance, superstition, stasis, savagery, and poor hygiene. But the myth of darkness obscures the truth; this was a remarkable period in human history. The Bright Ages recasts the European Middle Ages for what it was, capturing this 1,000-year era in all its complexity, bringing to light both its beauty and its horrors. It looks with fresh eyes on the Fall of Rome, Charlemagne, the Vikings, the Crusades, and the Black Death, the multi-religious experience of Iberia, the rise of Byzantium, and the genius of Hildegard and the power of queens. The discussion will be moderated by author Judson Scruton, M.A., The Johns Hopkins University, The Writing Seminars, specializing in poetry. Go to elmstreetbooks.com to order a copy of The Bright Ages. A portion of the proceeds goes to Wilton Library. The media sponsor of our author talks is GOOD Morning Wilton. Registration required in order to receive the Zoom invitation link. Visit http://wiltonlibrary.org to register, and for more information.

Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the library’s Digital Library, or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents, who need a library card to access the Digital Library, call 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing, or using the Digital Library, email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.