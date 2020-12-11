Wilton Library Lines: Story times, doodling, poetry

A month’s worth of story times

The library is offering its full range of live virtual story times for kids ages one and up. Ready Readers is for kids ages 4-years-old through 6-years-old and meets on Mondays, Dec. 14 and 21, from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. Two stories will be read and then the kids will have some chat time. Little ones ages one-year to three get together virtually for Zooming Toddler Story Time on Wednesdays, Dec. 16 and 23, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children and their caregivers will have fun listening to stories, singing songs, learning rhymes, and doing movement activities, all while building literacy skills. A firefighter will read to kids in Firefighter Story Time, an interactive story time on Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Registration is required and space is limited for each of the story times. Registrants will receive an email link to the Zoom meeting shortly before each program. Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. Questions may be emailed to aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

A tight knit group

All crafters are invited to join the library’s Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters on Monday, Dec. 14, from 1 to 2 p.m. This lively group meets on Zoom to discuss their latest wooly projects, to seek expert advice from each other on sticky knitting issues, and to enjoy the camaraderie. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link. Questions may be sent to cbenjamin@wiltonlibrary.org. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Doodling with a flair

A relaxing time can be had by all in Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy on Wednesday, Dec. 16, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. This meditative art form is taught by the library’s certified Zentangle instructor, Amy Lilien-Harper. To get a sneak peek at what Zentangle art is people may visit the library’s YouTube channel, WiltonLibraryStreams. Amy takes participants through a chill environment of creating beautiful designs, perfect as gift coasters or just a way to unwind during the holidays. The program is for adults and teens, ages 13-years-old and up. Please see the library’s registration link for suggestions of supplies needed. Registration is required and space is limited. Attendees must have a Zoom account. An email link will be provided to all registrants prior to the session. Please email slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions.

Hanukkah fun

Join special guest Cantor Harriet Dunkerley from Temple B’nai Chaim in Zooming Hanukkah Hoopla: Stories and Fun! on Thursday, Dec. 17, from 4 to 5 p.m., for a fun afternoon all about the festival of lights. Children in grades Kindergarten and up will learn about the holiday, hear stories, do a craft and get the opportunity to see a variety of menorahs. For those who have menorahs at home, they may want to share it with the group on Zoom. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link. Registered participants will be contact to pick up their kits containing craft supplies and fun Hanukkah treats. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Calling all poets

For those who love writing and reading their original poetry aloud, The CT Poetry Society Workshop - Online Zoom Meeting might be the perfect outlet to get some creative juices flowing. The group meets on Friday, Dec. 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Poets should email a copy of their poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. He will distribute the poems to the group shortly before the session. Space is strictly limited to just 15 attendees to encourage and facilitate discussion. There is no charge but online registration is required. The Zoom invitation link will be emailed to registrants shortly before the event. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Christmas craft with a dash of history

Father Reggie Norman of Our Lady of Fatima Parish is the guest presenter for Christmas History and Crafts on Friday, Dec. 18, from 4 to 5 p.m. The virtual program is for kids in grades K and up. They will hear the history and meaning of Christmas, and then they will be able to work on their craft. Registration is required. Craft kits are now available at the drive-thru window. Zoom links will be sent the morning of the program. Questions may be emailed to Lesley Keogh at lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org. Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Year-end gifts

There is still time this year to make a 100 percent tax deductible gift to the Wilton Library Association that makes an immediate impact. The Wilton Library depends on private donations to fill the shelves and to provide programs and services annually. The library is not a municipal library, but rather it is a public/private partnership that needs to raise 25 percent of its annual budget to fund the collection, and provide programs and services. It is easy to give online through the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org or https://donate.onecause.com/supportwla2020. Gifts also can be accepted by mail postmarked by Dec. 31, by calling 203-762-6321, or by making an Express Services appointment to browse and make a gift with one of the library’s staff. Donations of all sizes are very much appreciated.

Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, and for information about the Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email techref@wiltonlibrary.org.