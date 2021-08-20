Wilton Library Lines: Story time, meditative art, discussion

There is one more virtual session of “Recycled Crafts for Kids,” on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The crafting class hosted by Fiona Conway is for kids ages eight to twelve years. They did not have to attend the other sessions this summer to enjoy this one. Fiona is a girl scout working on her Gold Award. This recycle craft program is her inspiration to get kids to learn about pollution and recycling things. Fiona will let the parents know what materials are being used for the session; other materials may include pipe cleaners, glue, markers or paint, but the craft can be personalized so no specific item is required. Registration is required. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Poets convene

This month’s “CT Poetry Society Workshop” is on Friday, Aug. 20, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., in an online Zoom meeting. This group comes together for a love of poetry and to share original poetry written by the attendees. The poems will be read aloud to the group. Participants should email their original poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. This intimate gathering of no more than fifteen attendees is designed to help facilitate discussion. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. The Zoom invitation link will be emailed to registrants shortly before the event. Next month’s meeting will be in-person at the library.

In-person story time

Children ages three years and up with caregivers are invited to “Courtyard Police Officer Story Time,” on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. in the library’s reference courtyard. This is an interactive, in-person story time with Wilton police officers. Masks must be worn by all participants at all times. Attendees should bring blankets to reserve their spaces and to facilitate social distancing. Registration is required. For questions, please email aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

More poetry

Janet Krauss leads a virtual discussion of poetry in the program, “Poetry Discussion with Janet Krauss: The Poetry of Stanley Kunitz,” on Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Kunitz was so well respected as a poet, he was twice named Poet Laureate of the United States, first in 1974 and then in 1995. Many years previously, he received the Pulitzer for Selected Poems, 1928-1958. In 1993, President Clinton honored him with the National Medal of Arts. In Passing Through, published in 1995, his poems were described by a critic as “contemplative, confiding, mythic and elegiac.” Janet Krauss, who has two books of poetry published, Borrowed Scenery, Yuganta Press, and Through the Trees of Autumn, Spartina Press, has recently retired from teaching English at Fairfield University. Please see the library’s registration link for more details. There is no charge for the program. Advance registration is required. Register online in order to receive the Zoom session invitation link and readings packet. Please email Michael Bellacosa at mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org. The Zoom invitation and reading packets will be emailed in advance to those who have registered.

Meditative art

Amy, Wilton Library's certified Zentangle instructor, hosts “Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy,” on Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. This is a a fun and relaxing live, online Zentangle art session. This meditative art form uses simple steps to teach practitioners how to create beautiful patterns. The program is suitable for anyone who doesn't believe they can draw, as well as experienced artists, from teens, ages 13+ to adults. The library’s registration link has suggestions of supplies needed. Registration is required and space is limited. Participants must have a Zoom account as an email link will be provided to all registrants prior to the session. Please email alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register and to see short video tutorials.

Coming in September

It is hard to believe that September is right around the corner and with it there are a few programs patrons will not want to miss. The Wilton Library Readers begin their fall season with a virtual discussion of Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell, on Wednesday, Sept. 8, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. led by Susan Boyar. The library’s author talk series begins with Jonathan Santlofer and a virtual discussion of his new novel, The Last Mona Lisa on Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 7 to 8 p.m. Senior Center Book Discussions begin live and in-person on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 11 to noon, at the Senior Center. Judson Scruton leads the discussion with readings from The Poets Laureate Anthology. Wilton Go Green and Wilton Library co-sponsor “Our Plastic World: How You Can Help The Environment And Your Health By Living With Less Plastic,” on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This is a hybrid session with the audience in the Brubeck Room at the library viewing a Zoom session by the speaker. There are two virtual college programs for teens and their parents: “Is the ACT or SAT Best for Me?,” on Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 5 to 6 p.m. and “The College Timeline: What To Do When,” on Thursday, Sept. 23, from 5 to 6 p.m. Save the Date for the library’s Awesome Autumn Book Sale, Sept. 25 through Sept. 28. Registration is required for all of the programs mentioned above except the book sale. The programs are listed in the Events section on the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org along with the registration links.

This is a reminder that the Tails and Tales children’s summer reading ends Aug. 28, but there is still time to collect more reading beads. The 1000 Books Before Kindergarten programs is ongoing. Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.