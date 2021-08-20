Wilton Library Lines: Story time, meditative art, discussion

One more crafty thing
There is one more virtual session of “Recycled Crafts for Kids,” on Thursday, Aug. 26, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The crafting class hosted by Fiona Conway is for kids ages eight to twelve years. They did not have to attend the other sessions this summer to enjoy this one. Fiona is a girl scout working on her Gold Award. This recycle craft program is her inspiration to get kids to learn about pollution and recycling things. Fiona will let the parents know what materials are being used for the session; other materials may include pipe cleaners, glue, markers or paint, but the craft can be personalized so no specific item is required. Registration is required. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.