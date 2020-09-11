Wilton Library Lines: Stories, doodling, get a card

Merriment for kids

Two programs are coming up for kids that include a lot of jumping around and playing. On Saturday, Sept 12, children in kindergarten and up can interact in a virtual program, Live with Hoopla, from 2 to 2:30 p.m. The folks from Bring the Hoopla provide a high-quality program for kids to enjoy using hoops. Younger kids ages 2 to 5 with their caregivers can enjoy the music of Ray in Rockin’ Rhythms on Monday, Sept. 21, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required at www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions may be sent to aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org.

Story times

Ready Readers Live! is a virtual story time for kids ages 4 through 6 on Mondays, Sept 14 and 21, from 4:15 to 4:45 p.m. Two stories will be read in each session and the kids will have time to chat about them. Mother Goose on the Loose returns as a virtual program for children ages 6 months to 2 years and their caregivers on Thursdays, beginning Sept. 17 through Nov. 5, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Kids will enjoy a fun story time with music, puppets, picture books and nursery rhymes. Registration is required and space is limited. The first 12 registrants for Mother Goose will fill the roster for all eight sessions. For more details, please email Mrs. Keogh at lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org. To register for either of the story times, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Gone fishin’

In the third program in a series of virtual talks focused on the health of Comstock Brook, Bill Lucy will talk about his boyhood in Wilton and growing up around Comstock Brook and its impact on him. From Spectacle Swamp to Long Island Sound: Growing Up Fishing Comstock Brook, on Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Mr. Lucy, Soundkeeper of Long Island Sound, discusses the decline in water quality in Comstock Brook and Norwalk River watershed, storm water runoff, the dams along the way and the effect on Long Island Sound. The program is made possible by Wilton Library, Mianus Chapter of Trout Unlimited, and Norwalk River Watershed Association. Online registration is required at https://bit.ly/2ZgAY5d.

The art of doodling

Fresh from winning a prize at the Grange Fair for her Zentangle design, Amy Lilien-Harper leads Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy on Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. This online session is fun and relaxing for attendees, and teaches them how to create beautiful patterns. The class welcomes beginners to seasoned artists, teenagers to adults. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register and for program details. Please email slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions.

Poets gather

The CT Poetry Society Workshop convenes in a Zoom meeting on Friday, Sept. 18, from 10:30 to noon. Participants share their own poetry by reading aloud to the group. Poems should be emailed to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Space is limited to 15 attendees so that all can share in the writings. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Knitting friendship

The crafters of Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom invite all to meet up with them on Monday, Sept. 21, from 1 to 2 p.m. The group gets together to show off their latest works, assist those who might be stuck on their project, and just chat it up while being creative. Email cbenjamin@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Register at www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Best card in town

Access to a complete array of digital services including downloadable eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines and streaming music, movies and TV shows, are just some of the advantages of having a Wilton Library card. Since September is Library Card Sign Up Month, the library welcomes all new Wilton residents to apply for their own cards for each family member. To apply, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org, click on Services, then Apply for a Library Card or call 203-762-6334.

Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information about Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. Questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, may be emailed to techref@wiltonlibrary.org.