Wilton Library Lines: Session, crafty things, August story times

Now is the time to get in on the fun with “Cartoon Drawing with Emma” on Friday, July 30, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Emma Keating, who is an artist, the instructor of the Wilton Library’s class, and a Class of 2017 Wilton Library graduate takes children through an imaginative drawing class for the last time this summer. Children, who are in the third grade through the fifth grade will learn how to draw characters, creatures and animals to their hearts content. A few supplies are needed such as paper, pencils and crayons, watercolors or colored pencils. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link to the class, which will be sent out shortly before the program. Call the Wilton Library Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, or email the Head of the library’s Children’s Library, Andrea Szabo, at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org with questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Fun crafty things

There are a few crafty programs continuing through August, and children can still be in on the virtual fun. “Virtual Crafternoon” takes place on Mondays, Aug. 2, and Monday, Aug. 9, from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Children, who are ages four-years-old, and up are invited to create something based on the summer reading theme of Tails and Tales. Craft kits will be available to registrants at the library’s drive thru window/circulation desk. Zoom links will be emailed the day of the program. Registration for each child is required separately for the two remaining sessions. Email aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Older kids, who are ages eight-years-old to twelve-years-old can take part in “Recycled Crafts for Kids,” Thursdays, Aug. 5, Aug. 12, and Aug. 26, and on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Rising eleventh grade Girl Scout Fiona Conway is presenting the program. Conway is pursuing her Gold Award. Children will be making recycled crafts out of materials that they will find around the house. Conway will email parents before the classes each week to update the children, and their parents about what materials are needed for that particular session. Any other materials may include pipe cleaners, glue, markers or paint. Children can use their imaginations to make the projects their own. Registration is required. Zoom links will be sent the day of the program. Conway can be emailed at fionaconwaygs@gmail.com with any questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register for any of the craft programs mentioned above.

Story times for August

Story times continue in August with in person, and virtual sessions available amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Courtyard Story Time” takes place on Tuesdays, Aug. 3, and 10, from 10:30 until 11 a.m. in the library’s reference courtyard. Three, and four years old and their caregivers will enjoy stories, songs, puppets and rhymes. Masks must be warn at all times by adults and children. Blankets should be brought to reserve space in the courtyard. Space is limited to maintain social distancing. Registration is required for the two sessions. Toddlers, who are between the ages of two-years-old, and three-years-old can enjoy a story time that is titled: “Terrific Tales for Twos and Threes Online” on Wednesdays, Aug. 4, and Aug. 11, from 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Children, and their caregivers will enjoy stories, singing songs, learning rhymes, and doing movement activities while building literacy skills. Registration is required for each date separately so that Zoom links for the story times may be sent to registrants. On Tuesday, Aug. 12, from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m., children, who are ages three-years-old, and up with their caregivers will receive a treat in a story time that is titled “Story Time @ the Fire Station.” The in person story time is at the Wilton Fire Station, which is located at 236 Danbury Road on the campus of Wilton Town Hall.

Masks must be worn by all people who attend the in-person sessions amid the pandemic from the virus. Blankets are used to reserve spots. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register for all of the sessions.

Short stories end

The final session of “New Yorker Shorts: Four Weeks of Short Stories From The New Yorker,” takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 4, from noon until 1:30 p.m. The session is held by professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar using Zoom. The story title will be announced the week before the session. The New Yorker is available in the Reading Room for in library use, or it can be downloaded to computers using OverDrive or to mobile devices through the Libby by OverDrive app. A link to the story at The New Yorker's website will also be provided. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link from kzeibak@wiltonlibrary.org. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual critters are coming

The “Wonderful Wednesdays” program highlights “Christine’s Critters” on Aug. 4, from 3 to 4 p.m. Locally based, General Class Falconer, Wildlife Rehabilitator, Hiking, and Nature Reptile Keeper, and Federally Licensed Wildlife Rehabilitator for migratory birds, Christine Peyreigne, is having a Zoom program for children, who are ages four-years-old, and up. Peyreigne will show, and talk about some of her wonderful birds that she has rescued, and fostered, such as her hawks, owls and others. Registration is required so that the Zoom link for the program can be sent to all registrants. Call the library’s Children's Library at (203) 762-6336 with any questions. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Wizards gather

Children, who are in the fourth grade through the sixth grade, and who love potions, caring for magical creatures and more will love the library’s “Wizard Camp” this month. The in person camp will be in two sessions Monday through Thursday, from Aug. 16, through Aug. 19, from 10:30 a.m. until noon, or 3 to 4:30 p.m. Children will be sorted into houses, take classes in the program that is titled: “Potions and the Care of Magical Creatures,” and see live animals, make crafts, and more. There will be something for the children to take home every day. The program is a fundraiser for the library’s Children's Library. The fee is $70 per child. Space is limited for social distancing amid the pandemic. Masks must be worn at all times. Register for the program at www.wiltonlibrary.org. See the registration link on the website for details.

Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information about the program, and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the library’s Digital Library, or any of the library’s databases. For Wilton residents, who need a library card to access the Digital Library, call 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.