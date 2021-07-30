Wilton Library Lines: Session, crafty things, August story times

Emma’s last session
Now is the time to get in on the fun with “Cartoon Drawing with Emma” on Friday, July 30, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Emma Keating, who is an artist, the instructor of the Wilton Library’s class, and a Class of 2017 Wilton Library graduate takes children through an imaginative drawing class for the last time this summer. Children, who are in the third grade through the fifth grade will learn how to draw characters, creatures and animals to their hearts content. A few supplies are needed such as paper, pencils and crayons, watercolors or colored pencils. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link to the class, which will be sent out shortly before the program. Call the Wilton Library Children’s Library at 203-762-6336, or email the Head of the library’s Children’s Library, Andrea Szabo, at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org with questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.