Wilton Library Lines: Saber the moment, book club, chocolate

In this year’s, 2021, experience for “Take Your Child to the Library Day,” the library will be hosting Padawan Training, on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 2 to 3 p.m., via the Zoom application. The virtual Padawan training will be performed by the Saber Guild Kessel Temple. They are professionals, immersed in their characters, and well rehearsed, so children will feel as if they are truly using the force. The program is for ages 6-years-old, and up. Children should have a toy light saber, or anything light saber like, e.g., a pool noodle or a ruler. Registration is required so that the Zoom link can be sent to participants the morning of the program. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register, and feel free to email Lesley Keogh, who is a staff member at the library, at: lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions.

More kid stuff

The Virtual Book Club for kids in the fourth grade through the seventh grade is going to gather together this Saturday, Feb. 6, from 3 to 4 p.m. to chat about the book titled: “The Unwanteds” by Lisa McCann, who is an author. STEM, (Science Technology Engineering, and Mathematics), concepts are also going to be explored in an activity titled: Junk Drawer STEM on Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 4 to 5 p.m. Kids in the fourth grade through the sixth grade will conduct two experiments using various common household items to examine forces, and motion. See the library’s website at: www.wiltonlibrary.org, for the household supplies that are needed for the activity. Police Officer Story Time Live! is on Thursday, Feb. 11, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., for children ages 2-years-old, and up. Also visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register for all of these programs. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom links for them.

Chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate

Chocolate is the magic elixir when it comes to food. It can be drizzled or decorated; one can bake or cook with it; one can eat it or drink it. Fudge, Tarts, Hot Chocolate, Mole dishes are just some of the examples that may be discussed in this month’s The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap, on Tuesday, Feb. 9, from 5 to 6 p.m. This is a virtual show, and tell of recipe sharing. Registration is required, and space is limited. An email link will be provided to all registrants the morning of the session. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. Questions may be emailed to slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Book group meets

Using the Zoom application, professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar discusses a book tht is titled: “Here We Are” by author Graham Swift in this month’s Wilton Library Readers book group on Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Attendees may feel free to munch their lunches while discussing the book. An email link will be provided to all registrants a few days before the meeting. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org. Questions may be emailed to kzeibak@wiltonlibrary.org.

Crafty folding skills

With Valentine’s Day approaching, the library has a fun craft with its Valentine’s Book Folding Art Workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Attendees will reuse and repurpose old books, and transform the pages of the books into the shape of a heart in this Zoom session. The library provides the books, and the patterns. Registration is required; see the link for details. The program is for ages 18-years-old, and up. Book, and pattern pick up will be available at the drive-thru of the library several days in advance. A Zoom link will be provided to the morning of the workshop. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Scholarly Series begins

The 14th season of the Wilton Library and the Wilton Historical Society Scholarly Series begins on Thursday, Feb. 11, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This year’s five part scholarly lecture series, which is going to be held virtually, will focus on the theme of: “Connecticut Creativity: Vision + Imagination + Inspiration.” During this program, Dr. Gil Harel (Ph.D, Brandeis University) will discuss Danbury born Composer Charles Ives as a founder of a distinct American music idiom in the program titled: “Charles Ives and the American Music Identity.” Harel is a musicologist, and a music theorist whose interests include: Styles ranging from the western classical repertoire to jazz. This program is sponsored by Wilton Residents, Nancy and Bill Brautigam, and is hosted by the Wilton Library. There is no charge; donations are welcomed through the hosting institution’s website. See www.wiltonlibrary.org for additional dates, topic and speaker details and registration. Registration is required for each individual session in order to receive the livestream links for them. Additional dates are: Feb. 25 — Famous Artists School; March 1 — World of Maurice Sendak; March 25 — Story Behind PT Barnum; and April 8 — Gillette and Holmes.

Wilton Reads 2021 examines racism

For the 15th season of the Wilton Reads initiative, the library is inviting the community to come together to discuss the topic of racism, and race relations through its selection of “Memorial Drive,” a memoir by Natasha Trethewey, who is an award winning author, and poet. The library is pleased to again be collaborating with schools in the Wilton Public School district. Junior, and senior students will be reading the community selection. Age appropriate book titles will be selected for the remaining high school students, and lower grades. The library’s, and schools’ programming will also be available on their respective websites in mid February at www.wiltonlibrary.org, and http://wiltonps.org for programs in March, and April. Books will also be given away in March courtesy of Fairfield County Bank. The virtual author visit in April is sponsored by The Village Market. The media sponsor for Wilton Reads is GOOD Morning Wilton.

Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the Digital Library or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334.