Wilton Library Lines: Saber the moment, book club, chocolate

Saber the moment
In this year’s, 2021, experience for “Take Your Child to the Library Day,” the library will be hosting Padawan Training, on Saturday, Feb. 6, from 2 to 3 p.m., via the Zoom application. The virtual Padawan training will be performed by the Saber Guild Kessel Temple. They are professionals, immersed in their characters, and well rehearsed, so children will feel as if they are truly using the force. The program is for ages 6-years-old, and up. Children should have a toy light saber, or anything light saber like, e.g., a pool noodle or a ruler. Registration is required so that the Zoom link can be sent to participants the morning of the program. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register, and feel free to email Lesley Keogh, who is a staff member at the library, at: lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions.