Wilton Library Lines: Relaxed creativity, college, streaming

Kids’ book chat

This month’s virtual book chat for kids is Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1 to 2 p.m. The club, named Virtual Book Club is the brainchild of Girl Scout Emily Johnson. Johnson created it with the Children’s Library librarians to connect with other kids on Zoom and talk about some great reads. Kids in the fourth through seventh grades read the chosen book for the month and then Zoom in and engage in lively conversations about what they have read. This session’s book is titled: “Because of Mr. Terupt” by Rob Buyea. Contact aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link.

Fun story times

Kids ages four years-old and up have a chance to meet and greet their Wilton firefighters virtually in Firefighter Story Time Live, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Children ages one through three years and their grownups are invited to Tasty Thanksgiving Story Zoom for Toddlers on Wednesday Nov. 18, from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. This is an interactive morning of stories and songs all about Thanksgiving and food. Registration for both programs is required. Zoom links will be emailed to registrants. Please email aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Thanksgiving dishes

An engaging group of recipe swappers gets together this month for The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap to share some great Thanksgiving side dishes. The group gathers on Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 5 to 6 p.m. Attendees make their favorite dishes and then share the recipe with each other. It’s a virtual show and tell with secret family recipes handed down for generations, or with new and creative spins on some tired Thanksgiving must haves. Registration is required and space is limited. An email link will be provided to all registrants prior to the day of the session. Please email slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Relaxed creativity

This might be a good time to learn a new art form and create some relaxation skills in the process. Join Amy, Wilton Library's certified Zentangle instructor, for a fun and relaxing live online program, Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, on Wed., Nov. 18, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Amy uses simple steps to create beautiful patterns in this virtual hands-on meditative art form. No artistic skills are required for this soothing session that is for teens ages thirteen and up, and adults. Please see the library’s registration link for suggestions of supplies needed. Registration is required and space is limited. An email link will be provided to all registrants prior to the session. Please email slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Getting a jump on college

College counselor Priyanka Shingala of a website about the college process, Let’s Talk College, gives advice on important items for the ninth grade through the 12th tgrade years in the virtual program, The College Timeline: What To Do When, Thursday, Nov. 19, from 5 to 6 p.m. When should a student begin touring colleges? How many AP exams (Advanced Placement exams) should be taken? How does one start researching schools? What about SATs and ACTs? These are just a few of the questions students have as they start to think about college. This program is designed for eighth grade through high school students and their parents. Registration is required, along with a Zoom account. Please email slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register and for program details.

US Poet Laureate explored

Janet Krauss leads the program, Poetry Discussion with Janet Krauss: The Poetry of W.S. Merwin, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This will be a virtual discussion of ten short poems by W.S. Merwin, a former Poet Laureate of the United States. Merwin was a prolific American poet who wrote more than fifty books of poetry and prose. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, he “was known for the spare style of his poetry, in which he expressed his concerns about the alienation of humans from their environment.” Krauss has recently retired from teaching English at Fairfield University and has two poetry books published, along with having been published in Amethyst Review magazine five times. Registration is required online in order to receive the Zoom invitation link. A readings packet will be emailed in advance of the program. There is no charge. Please email Michael Bellacosa, community engagement manager at the Wilton Library at mbellacosa@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Let’s get streaming

The library is introducing Kanopy, its new online streaming video resource that can be viewed on mobile devices or on TV via Roku, Apple TV or Fire TV. This exciting new offering lets Wilton residents stream popular feature films, award-winning documentaries, foreign-language films, classic cinema, indie films, children’s movies and TV series, as well as “The Great Courses” series. Five films per month may be checked out through Kanopy. Videos may be checked out for three days and may be streamed an unlimited number of times during checkout. To access the system, patrons may visit the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Digital Library, then Movies & TV. Or patrons may visit wiltonlibrary.kanopy.com or download the free Kanopy app from the App Store on an Android or an IOS device. A Wilton Library Card is required to access this service. Wilton residents may register for a library card by calling 203-762-6334 or on the library’s website click on Services, then scroll to Apply for a library card. The Kanopy subscription is made possible by the Edith Sutter Memorial Fund.