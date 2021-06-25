Wilton Library Lines: Reading, virtual crafting, annual appeal

“Tails and Tales - 2021 Teen and Tween Summer Reading” begins with official registration on Monday, June 28, and runs through Saturday, August 14. Teens, who are entering the sixth grade through the 12th grade in the fall of 2021, can register on the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org for the summer reading program. All that is needed is a good book, a clock, a watch, or a phone to help trace the amount of time that is spent reading. Children will then update their Wandoo Reader profile with the title of the book, and minutes read. The children’s profiles are created when they register on Wandoo Reader. Every time they complete 180 minutes, which amounts to three hours, a ticket will be applied to that week’s drawing. The lucky winner will receive a $10 Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificate. At the end of the summer, all the tickets will go back into a drawing, and one lucky teen will receive a $100 Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificate. The summer reading program is sponsored by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund.

Summer reading for young ones

The “Tails and Tales” summer reading program, which is for children who are going into kindergarten through the sixth grade, is underway. Children can register by creating their Wandoo Reader profiles at www.wiltonlibrary.org. The reading program is a Read and Bead reward system. Each time a child reads 100 minutes they will receive five beads for their necklaces. Like the big children, they can keep track of their reading of books, eBooks, audiobooks, eAudiobooks, magazines, and other online reading in Wandoo Reader on the library’s website at http://www.wiltonlibrary.org/. The beads will be distributed at the library’s Children’s Library. Mondays, and Thursdays are reading challenge days. Children can earn special beads, and small prizes throughout the summer, through Monday, August 28.

Virtual crafting

Children ages four-years-old, and up can join the summer fun with “Virtual Crafternoons” on Mondays through August 9, from 4 to 4:45 p.m. The children will make a new craft each week based on the summer reading theme, “Tails and Tales.” Craft kits are available at the library’s drive-thru window, or at the Children’s Library reference desk to those people who register for the sessions. Each child must be registered for the individual sessions separately. Zoom links will be emailed the day of the program. Email the the Head of the library’s Children’s Library Andrea Szabo at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org. The library is closed on Monday, July 5, for the Independence Day, Fourth of July, July 4th, holiday.

Wednesday summer fun

This week’s Wonderful Wednesday program on June 30, is “Summer Zooming Child-Adult Zentangle Fun,” from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The popular program has been offered throughout the spring, but summertime may be a great time to give it a try. Using a few simple steps and techniques, anyone can learn to create beautiful artwork in a relaxing atmosphere - think of it as fun doodling. The program is for children entering the third grade through the sixth grade in the fall, and their participating adults. Registration is required. Register all attendees. Participants will be contacted to pick up supplies a few days before the program. The Zoom link will be distributed the morning of the session. Supplies, and space are limited. Email the library’s Certified Zentangle Instructor Amy Lilien-Harper at alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register for this session and all the Wonderful Wednesdays programs this summer.

Story time fun for little ones

Story times are now happening through mid-August for babies through children who are four-years-old. “Bouncing Babies and Wonderful Ones” are Thursdays through August 12, from 11 to 11:30 a.m. “Terrific Tales for Twos and Threes Online” are Wednesdays through August 11, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. for two-year-olds, and three-year olds. Both of the story times are virtual on Zoom. “Courtyard Story Time” is for three-year-olds, and four-year olds, on Tuesdays through August 10, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. The courtyard story times are in-person. Masks must be worn at all times amid the coronavirus pandemic. Advance registration is required for all of the story times. Questions may be emailed to aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for details about each story time, and to register for them.

Annual appeal for this fiscal year

Since the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of patrons of the library have accessed the collection through the library’s drive-thru window until they were able to be welcomed back to the building for browsing, of course with the utmost safety precautions in mind amid the coronavirus pandemic. Most notably, numerous digital resources such as tools for job seekers, students looking for live support from tutors, and additional entertainment streaming services have been added, along with additions to the digital collections. All of this is possible because of the support received by donors through the annual Appeal. The library is not a town department; therefore, it is not wholly funded by tax dollars. Each year, approximately 25 percent of the library’s budget must be raised to maintain, and enhance the collection, and to provide programs, and services to the community. A gift now, at the end of the current 2020-2021 fiscal year, (Wednesday, June 30, 2021,) sustains the critical resource for the entire community, and enriches the lives of all library users. Every donation, large, and small helps the library to thrive. Fiscal year end gifts may be made by visiting www.wiltonlibrary.org, or by going directly to https://donate.onecause.com/supportwlaspring2021.

The library will be closed on Monday, July 5, which is the nationally observed day for the Independence Day, Fourth of July, July 4th, holiday. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information, and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the library’s Digital Library, or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, call 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.