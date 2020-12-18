Wilton Library Lines: Poetry, tales, mime

Adults share their poetry

The Connecticut Poetry Society Workshop is for people who love to write poetry and enjoy sharing their original works with fellow poets. This month’s virtual workshop is on Friday, Dec. 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Participants should email their poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. He will distribute the poems to the group shortly before the session. This is a small intimate online gathering of just 15 attendees. There is no charge but online registration is required. The Zoom invitation link will be emailed to registrants shortly before the event.

Crafty Christmas and history

Kids in grades Kindergarten and up get to enjoy making a craft at home and learning about the history of the Christmas holiday in the virtual program, Christmas History and Crafts, on Friday, Dec. 18, from 4 to 5 p.m. In this engaging program, Father Reggie Norman of Our Lady of Fatima Church will chat with the kids about what Christmas means to people and then the kids will make their craft. Craft kits are available at the drive-thru window once children are registered. Links to the Zoom program will be sent via email to those who have registered. Questions may be sent to lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org.

Kids talk tales

Girl Scout Emily Johnson shares her love of reading with kids in the fourth grade throug theh seventhe grade in Virtual Book Club, a bi-monthly program. The club meets this Saturday, Dec. 19, from 1 to 2 p.m. It’s a great time for kids to get together during the coronavirus pandemic and connect about shared experiences of reading the same book. This week’s selection is “Mr. Lemoncello's Library Olympics” by author Chris Grabenstein. Please contact Andrea Szabo at aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Registration is required in order to receive the Zoom link.

Learning from a mime

Robert Rivest, a well-known mime, returns to the Wilton Library’s virtual space for an inspirational workshop on Monday, Dec. 28, from 4 to 5 p.m. In the program, Inspired Mime Movements for 2021, children in kindergarten and upper grades, and their parents will learn some relaxation techniques. Rivest will also show everyone how simple movements can bring joy. This is a program using Zoom. Registration is required. Zoom links will be send to registrants on the day of the program. Please email Lesley Keogh at lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions.

Print issues

For patrons who are missing the feel of turning a glossy magazine page, print copies of magazines can be checked out from the library and picked up at the drive-thru window of the library or during an Express Services appointment. Magazine titles may be found in the library’s catalog at www.wiltonlibrary.org. Patrons may type an asterisk (*) in the keyword search and then select Magazine in the Limit By menu and they will see a selection of 133 publications. Patrons may place a hold on any of the back issues of their favorite magazines such as The Atlantic, Bon Appétit, Car and Driver, Country Living, Kiplinger’s Magnolia, Vogue Knitting, The New Yorker, Time, and so many more. Hours of the drive-thru window are: Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Express Services appointments are: Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are scheduled by calling 203-762-6350. Questions may be sent to techref@wiltonlibrary.org or by calling a reference librarian at 203-762-6350.

Annual Appeal continues

In this unusual year, the library realizes that some people are not able to give, and some people can give more. Whatever anyone can give, is truly appreciated and needed to fund all the collection materials, services, and programs at the library. Please make gifts to the Wilton Library's Annual Friends Campaign today through the library’s website at www.wiltonlibrary.org or through the link https://donate.onecause.com/supportwla2020/home. Donations for 2020 must be postmarked by 12/31/20 if being sent by mail.

The library will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Please visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, and for information about the Digital Library including the new Kanopy or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, please call 203-762-6334 and leave a message. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, please email techref@wiltonlibrary.org .