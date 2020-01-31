Wilton Library Lines: Poetry, kids’ senses, art

Special day for kids

In celebration of National “Take Your Child to the Library Day” on Saturday, Feb. 1, the library has a special program with Lynn Lewis from 11 a.m. to noon. Lynn will visit with her special friend and every child from infants to second graders will receive a free copy of Dr. Seuss’s Gerald McBoing-Boing.

Also on Saturday, the Norwalk Symphony Orchestra will be presenting the program “Broadway Bound — Mixed Soloists,” for children ages 4 and up and their families, from 3 to 4 p.m. The musicians will play short pieces demonstrating their instruments and the kids will be able to try their hands at them at the end of the program.

Registration is required for both of these fun events.

Knitting at night

The Night Time Knitters group gets together on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and 18, from 6:15 to 8 p.m. They are drop-in sessions where knitters bring their own projects and knit and chat in an informal setting. For those interested in a daytime knitting or crocheting, Stitch Time for Knitters and Crocheters meets every Monday, from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for more Innovation Station maker space programs that include embroidery, Paint It Up, and pillow covers (see below).

Recycle or not to recycle

Wilton Go Green and the library present a Wilton Go Green Speaker Series entitled, Recycling: What’s In? What’s Out? What’s Up?, on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sherill Baldwin of CT DEEP and RecycleCT will talk about recycling in Wilton including what goes in the bin, what stays out, should people still recycle and the impact of China’s National Sword on Connecticut’s recycling programs. There will be time for questions at the end of the presentation.

For speaker details, see the library’s website. Registration is suggested.

Valentine’s Day pillow

Innovation Station’s Design a Pillow Cover for Valentine’s Day will be held Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Attendees will use the Cricut Die Cutter, Iron-on Vinyl and the heat press to create unique pillow covers. Participants choose from four designs and two 18” x 18” cotton covers — red or ivory.

A $10 nonrefundable materials fee is payable in advance. The program is for adults ages 18+ and registration is required.

Sensory integration discussed

Occupational therapists Melissa Chaikin Kahn and Kate Baylis will lead an interactive workshop, Sensory Integration and Floortime Therapy, on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon. The workshop covers the importance of a well-functioning sensory system in helping children function in their daily activities and in their “work” of being a child. Attendees will learn specific strategies that can be implemented immediately and incorporated directly into the home environment.

Floortime therapist Tuvia Cooper will discuss ways to help children develop social, emotional, and intellectual capacities. All parents and educators are welcome.

The program is co-sponsored by Wilton Library and SPED*NET Wilton. For details, visit the library’s website. Registration is suggested.

Best poetry explored

Guest lecturer Judson Scruton leads the four-part seminar, Winter Poetry with Judson Scruton: Bouquets from Harold Bloom’s The Best Poems of the English Language Thursdays, Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Scruton will take participants through selected works by Chaucer, Spenser, Shakespeare and Wordsworth augmented with commentary by literary giant the late Harold Bloom. Poetry packets will be made available at the circulation desk one week prior to the start of the seminar.

There is no charge for the program. This seminar is made possible with the support of the Literary Series in Memory of Amy Quigley. Registration is required.

Whetting a reading appetite in kids

Children in grades 3 through 5 are invited to a Children’s Book Tasting Thursday, Feb. 6, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. Kids can sample many high-interest books, quality books, and different genres of books that will be served to them restaurant style, introducing kids to a wide array of books. The program also includes a few snacks and beverages. Registration is required.

Fired up art exhibition

Eleven area artists will be showcased in Wilton Library’s art exhibition, “The Art of Firing Circuits Studios,” opening on Friday, Feb. 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The artists are all from the Firing Circuits Studios in Norwalk and include Cecilia Fradet, Mari Gyorgyey, Lydia Larson, Emily Hamilton Laux, Cate Leach, Claudia Mengel, Valerie Rovens, Mark Schiff, Brian Walker, Nancy C. Woodward and Marc Zaref. Their works represent a wide variety of styles, media and subject matter choices.

The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibition runs through Feb. 27. A majority of the works will be available for purchase with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the library. The Wilton Bulletin is the media sponsor.

To register for programs, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org and click on Events or call the Circulation Desk at 203-762-6334 for adult programs; the Children’s Library at 203-762-6336; Teen Services and Innovation Station at 203-762-6342.