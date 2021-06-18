Wilton Library Lines: Poetry, Father's Day crafts, pizza

The monthly meeting of the “Connecticut, (CT,) Poetry Society Workshop - Online Zoom Meeting” is tomorrow, Friday, June 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The group meets every month to encourage each other’s love for writing poetry. Participants must be willing to share their original poetry aloud to the group. Copies of the poetry should be emailed in advance to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Rauth will distribute the poems to the group shortly before the session. Space is strictly limited to just 15 attendees to promote discussion among all the participants. There is no charge; online registration is required. The Zoom invitation link will be emailed to registrants shortly before the event. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Crafty kids, happy dads

Children in pre-K, and up are invited to join the fun in “Father’s Day Crafts” on Friday, June 18, from 4 to 5 p.m. In the Zoom session, children will make ties, and cards for their special dads. Kits for the crafts are available either at the library’s drive-thru window, or at the library’s Children’s Library service desk. Registration is required for the children in order for there to be enough kits for all participants of the program. The Zoom session link for the program will be emailed the morning of the program to those children who have registered for the program. Email Lesley Keogh at lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Children’s book chat

Children entering the fifth grade through the seventh grade can enjoy reading new books, and talking them up in the “Silver Club Virtual Book Club” on Saturdays through July 10, from 3 to 4 p.m. The club is run by four girl scouts who are earning their Silver Award. The girls scouts are: Kendra W, Sydney F, Lena O, and Grace H. New books will be chosen by a vote amongst the group every two weeks. Members will be added to a Google Classroom where information, extra activities, and more will be available. Registration is required. Zoom links are emailed shortly before the start of each program. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org.

More crafty things

Mondays are crafty afternoons with “Virtual Crafternoon,” on Monday, June 21, through Monday, August 9, from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Children ages four-years-old, and up, can join the weekly crafting session. Each week, the children will make a new craft based on the library’s Summer Reading Program Theme, “Tails and Tales.” Craft kits will be available to registrants at the library’s drive-thru window/circulation desk. Zoom links will be emailed the day of the program. Registration for each child is required. Email aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org with any questions. The library will be closed on Monday, July 5, for the nationally observed Independence Day, July 4, Fourth of July holiday. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org. Participants must be registered separately for each weekly session.

Fun pizza creations

Children have an opportunity to enjoy a summer’s worth of Wonderful Wednesdays beginning with “Animal Face Pizza with Food Explorers,” on Wednesday, June 23, from 3 to 4 p.m. In just one hour, children who are entering kindergarten, and up will make their own pizza dough, and use toppings to design animal faces. Ingredients are listed on the registration link on the library’s website. Registration is required. The event is a Zoom event. The link will be sent the morning of the program. Questions may be emailed to Lesley Keogh at lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org, or call 203-762-6336. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org. See the Children’s Events area on the library’s website for all the Wonderful Wednesday programs, and all the events this summer, 2021.

Special story time

Children ages two-years-old, and up with caregivers are invited to join “Courtyard Police Officer Story Time,” on Thursday, June 24, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wilton Police Officers will hold an interactive story time in the library’s reference courtyard. Masks must be worn at all times for protection amid the pandemic from the coronavirus. Registration is required. Any questions may be emailed to aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org. Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org to register.

Teen summer reading

It’s time for teens to enter into the act for summer reading in the program, “Tails and Tales - 2021 Teen and Tween Summer Reading,” that begins Monday, June 28, and goes through Saturday, August 14. Children entering the sixth grade through the 12th grade in the fall of 2021 can join in the fun, and the prizes. All that is needed is a good book, and a clock, watch or phone to help track the amount of time spent reading this summer, 2021. Children will then update their Wandoo profile with the book's title, and minutes they read. Every time 180 minutes of reading, which amounts to three hours time, is completed, one ticket will be applied to that week's drawing. The lucky weekly winner will receive a $10 Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificate. The more children read, the better their chances of winning. At the end of the summer of 2021, all of the tickets will go back into the “pot,” and one person will walk away with a $100 Wilton Chamber of Commerce gift certificate. The program is supported by the John and Patricia Curran Teen Fund. To register, visit www.wiltonlibrary.org. The library’s Children’s Summer Reading program is also now underway. Registration is on the library’s website.

Visit www.wiltonlibrary.org for information, and to register for any of the library’s virtual programming, for information about the library’s Digital Library, or any of the library’s databases. For those Wilton residents needing a library card to access the Digital Library, call 203-762-6334. If anyone has questions about accessing or using the Digital Library, email reference@wiltonlibrary.org.